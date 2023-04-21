‘We have a lot of teams who are out in the marketplace, and they’re struggling’: A Q&A with Riot Games esports head John Needham

On Wednesday, Riot Games president of esports John Needham published a blog post outlining his company’s vision for the future of competitive gaming. The post directly addressed many of the flashpoint issues of the embattled esports industry — including esports organizations’ struggles to turn a profit and Riot’s plans to help staunch the bleeding.

The blog post comes during a period of considerable uncertainty for the esports industry. As longstanding esports companies such as Beyond the Summit and CLG shut down or search for acquisition partners, some investors and industry observers are losing confidence in competitive gaming’s ability to generate sustainable profits.