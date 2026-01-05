The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2026

An editorial series that sets marketers, media buyers and publishers up for a successful 2026. More from the series →

2025 opens with more unfinished business than clean conclusions. Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG is moving toward its first full operating year in 2026. OpenAi is edging toward an advertising business without having settled what the business actually is Google’s illegal monopoly over the ad dollars that fund the open web is moving into a remedies phase that could redraw the market. And that’s only a few of the loose ends carried over from last year. This year’s in and out list reflects an industry reorganizing itself around the unresolved power negotiations.

In

Agentic web

Out

Internet of Things