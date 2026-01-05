The 2026 Notebook

The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out for advertising in 2026

By Seb Joseph  •  January 5, 2026  •

An editorial series that sets marketers, media buyers and publishers up for a successful 2026. More from the series →

2025 opens with more unfinished business than clean conclusions. Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG is moving toward its first full operating year in 2026. OpenAi is edging toward an advertising business without having settled what the business actually is Google’s illegal monopoly over the ad dollars that fund the open web is moving into a remedies phase that could redraw the market. And that’s only a few of the loose ends carried over from last year. This year’s in and out list reflects an industry reorganizing itself around the unresolved power negotiations.

In
Agentic web
Out 
Internet of Things

In 
Worrying about LLMs scraping away ad revenue 
Out 
Worrying about LLMs scraping away referral traffic

In 
Quadropoly
Out 
Triopoly 

In 
In-house agents
Out
In-house agencies

In
Publishers buying traffic 
Out 
Publishers selling traffic 

In 
Browser wars over agentic 
Out 
Browser wars over tracking 

In
Fragmentation of the open web
Out
Death of the open web

In 
Holdcos selling outcomes
Out
Holdcos selling hours

In 
Hidden influencer marketing fees
Out
Hidden programmatic advertising fees

In 
Bemoaning CTV transparency
Out 
Bemoaning display transparency 

In 
“AI slop is complicated”
Out
“AI slop is bad”

In
The commoditization of creative
Out
The commoditization of media buying

In 
Brand safety crisis over generative AI
Out 
Brand safety crisis over news

In 
Retail media network upfront events
Out 
Creator upfront events

In
OpenAI courting CMOs
Out 
Perplexity courting CMOs

In 
Sora
Out
TikTok

In
AI paywalls retaining current subscribers
Out
AI paywalls converting new subscribers 

In
CMOs as conscientious objectors
Out
CMOs as politicians 

In
Podcast networks 
Out 
Creator networks 

In
Negotiating with AI companies
Out
Litigating AI companies 

In
The TikToktification of publishers
Out 
The YouTubification of publishers 

In
Real transparency
Out
Expressed transparency 

In 
Niche stardom
Out
True celebrity

In 
Holdcos as sellers of media
Out
Holdcos as buyers of media

In
The Trade Desk versus Amazon
Out
The Trade Desk versus SSPs

In 
The Trade Desk mimicking Amazon 
Out
Amazon mimicking The Trade Desk

In 
Measuring programmatic transactions by microseconds
Out
Measuring programmatic transactions by minioseconds

In
Being selected
Out
Being seen

In
Holdco principal buying desks
Out
Holding trading desks 

In
Agency client leaders
Out 
Agency CEOs

In
Request duplication
Out
Bid duplication

In
Owning custom bidding algorithms
Out
Owning DSP contracts 

In 
“AI spending is taking jobs” 
Out
“AI is taking jobs”

In 
Agency operating companies 
Out 
Agency holding companies 

In
Video search
Out 
Keyword search 

In
Evergreen content 
Out
Trending content 

In
Signing the biggest back catalog
Out 
Signing the biggest creator 

Trending in Navigating Economic Instability
Most Read

More in Marketing

View More
Digiday @ CES

‘Less pitching, more listening’: What Amazon is really doing at CES

January 5, 2026

Amazon’s ad execs come to CES for their annual reality check.

Marketing on Platforms

After watching X’s ownership issues play out, marketers brace for TikTok whiplash in 2026

January 2, 2026

TikTok’s ownership drama has echoes of X (formerly Twitter), but ad performance has kept marketers for fleeing—for now.

Agency Culture

‘There’s no room for purists’: Generative AI is altering the agency junior talent search

January 2, 2026

AI is altering agency business models. It’s altering the skills they’re hiring for and where they’re hiring them from, too.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2026. All rights reserved