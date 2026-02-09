Star power, AI jabs and Free Bird: Digiday’s guide to what was in and out at the Super Bowl

This story is part of Digiday’s annual coverage of the Super Bowl. More from the series →

Now that the washing up’s done and the snacking detritus has been swept off the floor, it’s time to consider the real winners and losers of this year’s Super Bowl – the brands. (The Seattle Seahawks may have won the actual game, but it was far from an offensive juggernaut – you have to really like punts to have gotten something out of it.)

The creative strategies employed by advertisers, as well as the media plans they relied upon to multiply the effect of their $8 million dollar spots, offer hints about how advertisers aim to reach audiences throughout the rest of the year.