Platform and agency execs recommended must-reads to unwind during busy periods

As the summer draws to a close, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been a quiet one. From CEO departures, trials and agency changes — not only has there not been a dull moment since Cannes Lions, the busy period has never stopped.

Which is why, before we head into the final stretch of the year, top execs across platforms and agencies across the industry to recommend some good page-turners, in a bid to unwind and unplug or learn something new — to escape the laptops, deadlines and Slack notifications just for a minute.

If you’re in need of a moment to decompress, try one of these recommendations below:

Platform exec must-reads:

Karen Kang, global lead, culture and education partnerships at TikTok

Recommends: Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

Reason: “The main message of the book: stop trusting your first impressions so much, and instead favor context over confidence. It argues that curiosity will beat assumptions every time. Instead of deciding what someone is like in the first few seconds, actually ask questions and pay attention to what’s happening around them. This resonates with how I’ve always tried to navigate life. I tell my kids this all the time: curiosity is one of the best life skills you can develop. It opens doors, builds relationships, and keeps you from making an ass of yourself.”



Grace Kao, chief marketing officer at Snap

Recommends: Ruth Asawa, Retrospective

Reason: “This summer San Francisco Museum of Modern Art exhibited the beautiful work of San Francisco sculptor, Ruth Asawa. Inspired by the exhibit, I wanted to learn more about her work and journey behind it.”







Soniya Monga, vice president of global agency sales at Pinterest

Recommends: Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara

Reason: “It has incredible insights about creating memorable experiences – something that really resonates with how we think about user experience on Pinterest.”







Angela Zepeda, head of global marketing at X

Recommends: The Bookshop of Second Chances by Jamie Fraser

Reason: “My stepdaughter gave this to me to read. It’s a great storyline of a girl’s life turning into a dream life – inheriting a far-off estate in Ireland/Scotland and working in a bookshop. My favorite part is that the main character is over 40!”







Stephen Riad, vp, global mid-market and SMB sales at Reddit

Recommends: Quiet by Susan Cain

Reason: “It is a powerful and well-researched book that not only helps introverts embrace their identity and strengths, but also empowers them to thrive by uncovering ways to demonstrate their unique value. For extroverts and leaders, the book provides critical insights into understanding the value of quiet – and as a leader, it has helped me recognise and learn how to harness the unique contributions of both.”



Davang Shah, vp of marketing at LinkedIn

Recommends: Reboot: Leadership and the Art of Growing Up by Jerry Colonna

Reason: “The book offers the best way to think about habits and behavioral patterns that successful people have. It outlines how to apply these in the next step of your leadership journey. It also requires readers to be brutally honest about where you are, what’s holding you back, and how to work through it.”





Agency exec page turners:

Chrissie Hanson, CEO of OMD USA

Recommends: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

Reason: “It has been an illuminating read on the social impact of technology, particularly on younger generations.”









Tom Cunningham, svp, global communications at IPG

Recommends: I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally

Reason: “The memoir captures the backdrop of my adult life in NYC through its restaurants and bars. Radically honest, self-effacing, and funny, his storytelling is autobiography at its best. Heartbreaking at parts – health crises, parenting messes, relationships that go off the rails – alongside the launches of Odeon, Pastis, Balthazar, Café Luxembourg, Minetta Tavern, Morandi and Nell’s. Great read.”



Noël Bunting, chief creative officer at Publicis London

Recommends: The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Reason: “I like the accents (yes, I’m listening to the audio version) and the writing style (biting and humorous at times) but I’m also enjoying the different perspectives: forming opinions on characters based on how other characters view them, but then seeing that character in a whole new light once the story is told from their point of view.”



Joe Gagliese, CEO and co-founder of Viral Nation

Recommends: Atomic Habits by James Clear

Reason: “It’s a sharp reminder that big results come from stacking small wins. It’s tactical, but the message applies to every part of life and business.”









Tucker Matheson, co-founder of Markacy

Recommends: The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI by Ray Kurzweil

Reason: “It’s a nice way to get up to speed on AI and learn a different perspective.”







Arthur Leopold, CEO of Agentio

Recommends: All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

Reason: “It’s a masterclass in storytelling, with a perspective on resilience and humanity that’s stayed with me for years.”







Matt Larson, vp of media and connection strategy at Collective Measures

Recommends: The Body by Stephen King

Reason: “In the summer I read for enjoyment while relaxing outdoors by the water. This is a visceral coming of age story about a few boys in the 60’s, it does a great job of capturing the spirit of our youth and how real, but fleeting the connections we have are. The authenticity of the story made for a great juxtaposition against our current reality with the hordes of AI slop across the web and socials.”



Julie Zubak, chief people officer at Power Digital

Recommends: The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek

Reason: “It’s a great book for growth-minded individuals and leaders. It goes into detail about the dangers that come with having a finite mindset, the ripples that can cause and how to build teams and cultures that drive infinite high impact sustainable success long-term.”