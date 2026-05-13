TikTok launches MCP server to let AI agents run campaigns

TikTok is opening its ads platform to AI agents with its new model context protocol (MCP) server and developer toolkit, aimed at automating campaign creation, management and optimization.

TikTok Ads Model Context Protocol (or TikTok Ads MCP) Server will “effectively enable marketers to connect their own AI agents directly to the Tiktok ads platform so their AI systems can plan, launch and optimize campaigns without manual intervention,” said global head of product marketing, platform and core ads, Jose Villalobos during TikTok World, the platform’s sixth annual global ad product summit.

In practice, the TikTok Ads MCP means the laborious, click-heavy work of building and running campaigns — setting up creatives, adjusting bids, shifting budgets and tweaking targeting — get handed off to AI agents rather than done manually by a media buyer starting at an ads manager dashboard.

“Ultimately, our goal is to build tools alongside our advertising partners to combine automation control and AI to help them drive better performance,” Villalobos added.

That plan to automate as much advertising as possible on TikTok traces back to 2024. The MCP is the latest manifestation of that effort — just like it is for all platforms. Google has released its own open-source Google Ads MCP server, allowing AI models to interact directly with the Google Ads API rather than requiring custom code or manual dashboard work.

Meta, meanwhile, has launched an MCP server that lets advertisers manage their Meta ad accounts through Claude and ChatGPT without touching its ads manager. Amazon has done similar too. Whoever it is, the direction of travel is the same: every major ads platform is building the infrastructure to let AI agents, not human media buyers, do the operational work of running campaigns.

According to adtech expert Shirley Marschall, a key reason platforms are launching their own MCPs is about data sovereignty.

“If you route through someone else’s MCP, you lose visibility into how agents are querying you, what they’re comparing you against, what’s driving conversion,” she said. “In an agentic world, that’s your most valuable signal, which you don’t want to hand to a third party. So the dynamic splits along scale. Big tech is racing to establish standard MCPs. Everyone else is racing to not be dependent on them.”

And the agentic update wasn’t the only announcement at the event. Viewers and attendees were treated to a number of new products and formats, including:

TopReach: newest premium ad solution that combines TopView and TopFeed placements into a single buy

TopReach Sequencing: allows advertisers to take over the first two high-visibility ad placements to tell a continuous, narrative

Branded Buzz: enables advertisers to collaborate with creators on large-scale campaigns

Search Hubs: positions sponsored, brand-owned pages at the top of TikTok search results

Within TikTok One (TikTok’s creative platform), there’s now Creator AI Search: a new creator discovery tool that interprets campaign briefs and analyzes TikTok creator profiles and produces curated list of relevant creators for advertisers and brands to work with

Integration of Dreamina Seedance 2.0 — ByteDance’s video generation model — into TikTok’s Symphony AI

Within Smart+, new features such as auto selection and asset manager for better campaign optimization

TikTok Shop’s GMV Max now has pro features to optimize for profit and performance with more seller costs like affiliate costs, coupons, and fees

TikTok Market Scope now includes industry analysis, e-commerce and creative insight modules

TikTok Growth Max: a new ad solution which enables media companies and game developers to target TikTok users to engage with on-platform entertainment, including Mini Series and Mini Games — and ultimately find new revenue opportunities

TikTok GO: a travel discovery and booking experience directly within TikTok

TikTok World comes just four months after the platform confirmed its fate in the U.S. was no longer in question, as the U.S.-China deal was finally resolved, and a seeming ‘changing of the guard’ when it comes to its execs. This year saw three new faces lead the announcements alongside Villalobos, including Isobel Sita Lumsden (who took over from Sofia Hernandez last month as global head of business marketing), Dina Liu (global head of brand product marketing) and Tao Baecklund (global head of content and services ads).