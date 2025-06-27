How employment is projected to transform in media during the AI era

The latest round of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected next week (July 3), with more recent statistics indicating the upcoming numbers are unlikely to cause much positivity in the space, as the wider marketing industry goes through a period of unparalleled disruption.

BLS numbers for May 2025 indicate the total number of jobs in the advertising, PR, and related services numbered 488,600, representing a monthly decrease of 2,100 roles compared to the previous month and (more alarmingly) a 9.9% decrease compared to 12 months beforehand.

For some, this marked drop, which represents 54,000 job losses in the last year, represents the necessary pain brought on by the disruption wrought by generative, or agentic, AI, with such optimists likely to point to BLS projects which forecast that employment in the sector will grow by 8% from 2023 to 2033, outpacing the 4% average across all occupations. Still, that’s not to say all, and to keep the champagne and rosé flowing, Cannes-style.

For example, the same BLS analysis states that roles such as advertising sales agents face downward pressure, primarily due to automated ad buying tools, i.e., agentic platforms, that streamline media planning and executions. Additionally, it forecasts growth in the number of managerial roles and a decline in transactional positions, such as ad operations or account strategists.

However, even the most casual of industry observers note how such trends are already visible on Madison Avenue, with the extensive layoffs at WPO Media, which are estimated to impact 45% of roles, expected to be echoed elsewhere, especially should the proposed merger between Interpublic Group and Omnicom receive the green light.

While AI adoption is gradual and uneven across job types, it often augments rather than replaces roles outright. According to BLS analysts, roles involving strategic oversight and complex storytelling, such as brand positioning, will continue to require human judgment, with several indicating that client-facing roles will remain crucial to such workforces during this era.

Employers — especially in Big Tech — now prioritize hybrid skill profiles blending AI strategy, data literacy, and client management. Meanwhile, agencies are reportedly realigning training and roles accordingly (e.g., AI ethicists, data strategists, AI‑tool integrators), matching labor market shifts toward managerial and technical media roles, according to sources.

Roles at risk

Brian O’Kelley, CEO of Scope3 — a company that launched its “agentic platform” earlier this year — told Digiday that it’s important to make sure there is a “human in the loop of the calibration model” to maintain clients’ confidence.



“As of today, AI can’t play golf,” he quipped, adding that, “the most important skill is working with people to help them understand what they’re trying to do, like figuring out what those objectives really are and refining it.”

He goes on to note, “If you’re doing things that can be ticketed [such as managing campaign management],” that’s risky. So if I can send you a ticket that says red line this contract, like, how do I know if a human or an AI is redlining that?”

Meanwhile, Matt Barash, chief commercial officer at Nova, further emphasizes the importance of client-facing roles and the need for human oversight in AI-driven processes, building on O’Kelley’s observations. For example, this points to the overall shift toward media agency holding companies adopting a centralized service model, which reduces the need for duplicated roles.

“I think that the safest role within the holding company today is if you’re client-facing, the relationship matters now more than ever,” he says, noting how brand-side marketers often deem the right personnel in such roles as crucial to their partnerships. “Client leads will not be replaced. If you’re client-facing, you know, you’re in a pretty good place.”

Future-proofing your career

Several sources advised professionals in campaign management (either planning or execution) to familiarize themselves with AI tools and consider self-teaching or entrepreneurial opportunities, with some noting how generative AI will impact the consulting landscape.

Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab, observes that the current stage of AI development is “very much point-and-shoot,” adding that the emergence of agentic AI is the most likely to impact the job market, given its more purpose-driven nature. He further observes that “a lot of people are not prepared“ for the oncoming disruption it will have on the job market, both in terms of the number of roles and the impact on remuneration levels.

“Agentic AI is: ‘I need you to achieve XYZ-KPI’ on this advertising campaign,” he says, adding that such platforms are more goal-oriented compared to more task-driven platforms. “That’s where agentic AI can really come into play in terms of media buying and optimization, or combating fraud, they’ll be able to spot patterns in the supply chain.”

“I think anyone, whether you’re in the digital advertising industry or other industries that could be impacted [by AI], the best thing you could do is get educated,” advises Katsur. “Learn all the tools, get familiar with ChatGPT, get familiar with Claude… learn how those tools can interoperate and make you an AI-operator, because then that will give you a career path for the next decade.”

Awareness of this need is what drove Helena McAleer, formerly a marketer, and Dave Birrs, formerly a campaign creative, to co-found the Gen AI Academy earlier this year. Both observed that many organizations are still at the basic level of understanding AI and require introductory training.

Currently, the outfit offers courses catered toward enterprises, smaller teams within such outfits, as well as individuals, with the pair noting how much “handholding” is required at present, as many need help “distinguishing genuine AI solutions from outsourced, or overhyped ones.”

The pair cite statistics from clients noting how, on average, about 7% of company employees are very early adopters of AI, i.e., they’re already using tools to make their jobs easier whether their employers have mandated it or not, with “11% of employees are wired to resist.”

McAleer, adds, “Most of the companies that approach us just want to get the use of AI established and embedded in the company, just to make sure people are on board with it.”

Editor’s note. This story was updated on July 27, 2025, to correct an earlier error. Digiday previously reported that WPP had layoffs affecting 45% of its total staff. The layoffs affected 45% of staff within WPP Media specifically.