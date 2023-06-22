Digiday podcast at Cannes: Analyzing the ad-tech firms along Yacht Row with Tom Triscari

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Spotify

On a blustery day at Cannes Lions (which prevented us from recording outside), I walked along Yacht Row, well known for the plethora of ad-tech and mar-tech firms that rent the floating party boats moored in Jetée Albert Edouard just astride the Palais des Festivals. I was accompanied by Tom Triscari, an independent analyst who covers the programmatic and ad-tech scene — and who once worked in the industry.

Together we chose several companies for Triscari to assess in terms of potential and challenges, including IAS, DoubleVerify, Magnite, OpenX, Criteo, Cognitiv and Experian — but the conversation naturally brought up some of the big players that didn’t rent yachts but still make their presence felt in the ad-tech market (such as The Trade Desk).

“If you’re on Yacht Row, you’re there to close out some deals, because revenue is tight, there’s consolidation, and you know, I think there’s some concern out there around that top line growth,” Triscari explained. “And therefore what what are you left with? You’re left with maybe some cost cutting if you’re going to make your number. So they’re all out there trying to make deals for the investment they put into the yachts, which is not cheap.”

After listening to today’s episode, tune in tomorrow for Digiday’s final podcast from Cannes Lions. And if you missed them, please give a listen to Digiday’s conversations with Sir Martin Sorrell and HP’s Tara Agen, Zambezi’s Jean Freeman and Grace Teng, and PMG’s George Popstefanov.