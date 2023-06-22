Digiday podcast at Cannes: Analyzing the ad-tech firms along Yacht Row with Tom Triscari
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Spotify
On a blustery day at Cannes Lions (which prevented us from recording outside), I walked along Yacht Row, well known for the plethora of ad-tech and mar-tech firms that rent the floating party boats moored in Jetée Albert Edouard just astride the Palais des Festivals. I was accompanied by Tom Triscari, an independent analyst who covers the programmatic and ad-tech scene — and who once worked in the industry.
Together we chose several companies for Triscari to assess in terms of potential and challenges, including IAS, DoubleVerify, Magnite, OpenX, Criteo, Cognitiv and Experian — but the conversation naturally brought up some of the big players that didn’t rent yachts but still make their presence felt in the ad-tech market (such as The Trade Desk).
“If you’re on Yacht Row, you’re there to close out some deals, because revenue is tight, there’s consolidation, and you know, I think there’s some concern out there around that top line growth,” Triscari explained. “And therefore what what are you left with? You’re left with maybe some cost cutting if you’re going to make your number. So they’re all out there trying to make deals for the investment they put into the yachts, which is not cheap.”
After listening to today’s episode, tune in tomorrow for Digiday’s final podcast from Cannes Lions. And if you missed them, please give a listen to Digiday’s conversations with Sir Martin Sorrell and HP’s Tara Agen, Zambezi’s Jean Freeman and Grace Teng, and PMG’s George Popstefanov.
-
Cannes Briefing: After anti-‘woke’ marketing backlash, purpose-driven messaging reconsidered — plus CMO video series
After anti-"woke" fallout, AB InBev talks togetherness on Cannes main stage.
-
Digiday+ Research Briefing: Meetings draw attendees to Cannes this year, but cost is a big barrier
In this edition of the weekly Digiday+ Research Briefing, we share focal points from Digiday's recently released reports about how meetings — not parties — are driving attendance at Cannes this year and how smaller publishers depend the most on digital channels.
-
Why the future of work is not AI tech: It’s human identity
Can the workforce retain the power of humanity at the same time it embraces and benefits from the latest intelligent innovations?
-
SponsoredHow brands are leveraging RMNs’ in-store capabilities to engage shoppers
As brands and agencies continue investing in retail media networks, teams are increasingly turning to RMN-driven in-store ads to influence customers’ purchase behavior and drive sales. According to a recent study, in-store retail media offers access to audiences an average of 70% larger than digital audiences. These in-store ads connect brands with engaged consumers and […]
-
Slim Jim is using its Discord channel to build interest in NFTs, metaverse efforts
The snack food brand will leverage its social media platforms and Discord channel to draw its fans to NFTs as it invests in Web3 and the metaverse.
-
Cannes Briefing: TikTok, Netflix, others expand presence at Cannes
Netflix and TikTok — along with brands like McDonald's — grew their presence at Cannes this year.