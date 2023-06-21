Digiday @ Cannes

Digiday podcast at Cannes: How PMG plans to keep building its tech (with AI) to blend media and creative

June 21, 2023  •  1 min read  •  By Michael Bürgi

In our third episode of the Digiday podcast here in the south of France, I chatted with George Popstefanov, founder and CEO of independent agency PMG, which is best known for beating out several holding-company agencies for Nike’s North American media business.

Popstefanov is proud that his agency started in 2010 with several engineers as part of its core — and tech and engineering remain a vital part of what PMG does for its clients. But he’s also very interested and active in finding ways to put generative artificial intelligence to use simplifying functions and helping to iterate the thousands of versions of content and advertising that personalized communication promises.

Recorded in Spotify’s studio on the beach at Cannes Lions, here’s my conversation with Popstefanov.

