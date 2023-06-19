The Digiday podcast at Cannes: Sir Martin Sorrell and HP’s Tara Agen on the power and influence of AI

Welcome to Digiday’s podcast at Cannes podcast.

The first guests are Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and chairman of S4 Capital, parent of Media.Monks digital agency network, and Tara Agen, head of marketing operations and martech for HP, which is a Media.Monks client.

In a wide-ranging conversation that touched on encouraging diverse hiring, economic prospects for the second half of the year and favorite Cannes restaurants, the topic that dominated was AI and its impact on the marketing ecosystem. In fact, Sorrell and Agen traded questions and insights with each other.

Sorrell laid out five things he sees AI impacting, while Agen noted that AI already had been a part of HP’s processes for years.

