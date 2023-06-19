The Digiday podcast at Cannes: Sir Martin Sorrell and HP’s Tara Agen on the power and influence of AI
Welcome to Digiday’s podcast at Cannes podcast.
The first guests are Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and chairman of S4 Capital, parent of Media.Monks digital agency network, and Tara Agen, head of marketing operations and martech for HP, which is a Media.Monks client.
In a wide-ranging conversation that touched on encouraging diverse hiring, economic prospects for the second half of the year and favorite Cannes restaurants, the topic that dominated was AI and its impact on the marketing ecosystem. In fact, Sorrell and Agen traded questions and insights with each other.
Sorrell laid out five things he sees AI impacting, while Agen noted that AI already had been a part of HP’s processes for years.
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Spotify
-
Media Buying Briefing: What is, and should be, talked about at Cannes Lions this year
This year promises to be one of the busiest Cannes Lions in recent memory. Here are the issues, both business-side and cultural, that agencies will tackle.
-
Omnicom creates internal ecosystem to handle commerce media functions as it kicks off its Cannes presence
Omni Commerce is a connected commerce orchestration solution that incorporates tools, technology and data but also leverages e-commerce and retail partnerships it has in place today and plans to strike in the future.
-
How this SaaS optimization system attracted an investor and added AI that’s invisible to end users
Blueprint is designed to help scrappy agencies streamline their planning, strategy and data, but also works for clients looking to in-house some of their media work.
-
SponsoredCómo YouTube está redefiniendo la experiencia de compra en línea
Contenido Patrocinado por Google. Este artículo se publicó originalmente en Octubre 20 de 2021. Amy Lanzi, jefa de práctica para Norteamérica, Publicis Commerce Encontrar productos sorprendentes en una tienda física es, o solía ser, una experiencia común: ese momento mágico de compra en el que el cliente tropieza con algo nuevo que se ajusta perfectamente a […]
-
Influential partners with Adomni to push creator content beyond social media to digital OOH
Influencer marketing firm Influential has teamed up with ad platform Adomni to boost its creator content in digital out-of-home spaces.
-
Outbrain co-CEO David Kostman: ‘Advertisers are looking to consolidate spend with fewer partners’
One of the stalwarts of the content recommendation space wants to position itself as a full-funnel offering with the launch of Onyx by Outbrain.