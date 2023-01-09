Why TV advertising’s upfront model won’t fade away
TV advertising’s 60-year-old upfront model may be all but inextinguishable. It’s in the midst of an overhaul but is unlikely to be abolished.
For years — and especially over the past three years — the end of the upfront, as TV ad industry observers’ favored forecast, has been rivaled only by the divining of Netflix’s entry into advertising. Well, now that the latter has happened, surely the former isn’t far off. Erm, probably not.
Despite the financial confines of the upfront’s year-long commitments, TV ad buyers and sellers continue to seek economic comfort in the upfront model’s revenue guarantees and pricing assurance, as broken down in the video below.
-
Member ExclusiveFuture of TV Briefing: 5 questions about the future of TV in 2023
This week's Future of TV Briefing looks at some of the top questions facing the TV, streaming and digital video industry in 2023.
-
Member ExclusiveFuture of TV Briefing: How the future of TV shaped up in 2022
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks back at the big trends and developments in the TV, streaming and digital video landscape in 2022.
-
A Q&A with Netflix’s Jeremi Gorman on her New Year’s resolutions for 2023
One of Netflix's ad chief's New Year's resolutions is for the TV ad industry to collaborate on tackling frequency management and cross-platform measurement in 2023.
-
SponsoredThe 2023 Digiday Publishing Summit Preview: How publisher needs and programmatic trends are shaping revenue, data and media
This article is also available in Spanish. Please use the toggle above the headline to switch languages. Visit digiday.com/es to read more content in Spanish. Presented by Rise Join a panel led by editor-in-chief Jim Cooper as Digiday and Rise kick off 2023 with a special preview of the upcoming Digiday Publishing Summit. As our […]
-
Netflix lets advertisers take their money back after missing viewership targets
While some advertisers are reclaiming their ad dollars, others are keeping their money with Netflix and shifting budgets to 2023.
-
Member ExclusiveFuture of TV Briefing: How pod bidding can help to solve streaming’s ad load issue
This week's Future of TV Briefing looks at the potential implications of pod bidding for streaming advertising -- whenever streaming ad buyers and sellers start to support it.