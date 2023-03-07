How NBC News’ Devan Joseph and Stephanie Scrafano cover the news on TikTok
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Spotify
NBC News has taken a two-pronged approach to TikTok. In addition to adapting news videos posted to other platforms for the short-form vertical video app, the Comcast-owned news organization creates original videos specifically for TikTok.
NBC News executive producer of original social video Devan Joseph and director of social platforms Stephanie Scrafano joined the Digiday Podcast for a deep dive into the news outlet’s multi-faceted TikTok strategy.
The primary poles of that TikTok strategy are the newsier videos produced by Scrafano’s nine-person team and then the feature-esque explainers created by Joseph’s six-person team. Overall, the work spreads across the teams — into more of a spectrum.
“It’s kind of like the news will start with my team and that step-forward, that deeper dive will come from Devan’s team. So it’s a nice split between our teams because we can do it all in some way,” said Scrafano. “We’re live-clipping moments as they happen and then Devan’s team might come in and do the explainer or push the story forward in some way.”
“It’s weird when we try to explain our teams to outside people because to us, day to day, it feels like we’re just one giant team,” said Joseph. He added, “It is shocking how smooth the process is, considering there’s so many people from different parts of the org working together.”
Here are a few highlights from the conversation, which have been edited for length and clarity.
Tweaking for TikTok
Scrafano: “I have a producer on my team who is actively looking through news content, looking at the video we might already be turning for Twitter and then also using it for TikTok: editing it, captioning it and making sure that it feels native to the platform.”
The TikTok turnaround
Joseph: “In terms of writing original scripts with context, a producer can, in a day — if all the information is there for you and you’re just sort of piecing it together — they can do two to three of those scripts in a day, from start to finish, pitching to producing, editing and getting it up. If we have all the pieces, they’re pretty quick at piecing stuff together and getting it out.”
TikTok tricks
Joseph: “A great thing about TikTok is that the videos loop, so we use that to our advantage. You start [the video] with the best part, then you loop back to the beginning. So you have context leading up to it, and then it autoplays back to the beginning to that best part again.”
Scrafano: “Something we do too is clue the audience into what’s about to come. On [videos that use TikTok’s quote-tweet-style stitching feature] we’ll often put the phrase ‘stitch incoming’ so that the audience knows that [they] might have seen this video already floating around the internet but we have something to add to it.”
-
Future of TV Briefing: How TV and streaming businesses fared in the fourth quarter of 2022
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at the latest round of quarterly earnings reports from companies including Disney, Netflix, Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery to sift through what they signal about the state of the business.
-
Revolt’s Detavio Samuels says advertisers have fallen short on commitments to Black-owned media companies
Revolt’s digital revenue has grown to surpass its linear TV revenue despite the latter revenue stream continuing to grow.
-
Future of TV Briefing: Flexibility set to be an upfront focal point yet again
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how ad buyers plan to parlay programmatic into pushing for more streaming ad flexibility in this year's upfront market.
-
SponsoredRetailers have become premium suppliers of ad inventory
Greg Koerner, vice president of vertical sales, Experian Marketing Services Retail media is undergoing a significant transformation as first-party data collection and analysis develop. The biggest retailers in the U.S. — Target, Kroger, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Walgreens, Dollar General, Albertsons and more — are investing heavily in advertising via retail media networks (RMNs) and other […]
-
Future of TV Briefing: Frequency management continues to be a challenge for streaming advertisers
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how sufficient frequency management remains elusive for streaming advertisers and why 2023 could be a turning point.
-
Future of TV Briefing: What counts as a video view? It depends
This week's Future of TV Briefing looks at how the definition of what counts as a video view is becoming increasingly unclear, not only within the digital video market but across the broader TV, streaming and digital video landscape.