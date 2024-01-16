How children’s privacy laws complicate connected TV tracking practices
The connected TV ad industry continues to rely on the IP address for tracking viewers and connecting CTV audiences with other devices in the household. However, this type of household-level tracking appears to fall into a legal gray area when it comes to children’s privacy law.
Laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act consider the IP address to be personal information, so collecting an IP address for a household that is known to be home to a child — and which can in turn be associated with that child — runs the risk of running afoul of privacy regulations. And with more children’s privacy regulations on the way — including a notice by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission of potential changes to the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act — the chances of children’s privacy laws conflicting with CTV tracking practices appear will likely rise.
In the video below, Digiday spoke with experts in privacy law, ad tech, children’s media and CTV to understand why complying with children’s privacy law on CTV can be so complicated.
More in Future of TV
Future of TV Briefing: Where YouTube stands in the 2024 streaming ad war
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how agency executives appraise YouTube’s position against ad-supported rivals such as Hulu and soon Amazon Prime Video.
Future of TV Briefing: The top trends and developments that will shape the future of TV in 2024
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at some of the top trends and developments to keep an eye on in 2024.
2024 will see the start of the ad-supported streaming war
The introduction of Amazon Prime Video’s ads tier will increase the competition among premium streaming ad sellers at a time when advertisers’ budgets are especially volatile.