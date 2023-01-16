WTF is the IAB’s Multi-State Privacy Agreement?

Pity the privacy compliance officers. This year companies have to adapt to five new state-level privacy laws in the U.S., which means companies’ privacy and legal teams have to figure out how to comply with the various laws and their varying requirements for how people’s personal information can be collected and used for advertising purposes and otherwise.

Fortunately for companies, the Interactive Advertising Bureau has devised a privacy compliance framework called the Multi-State Privacy Agreement that aims to aid compliance across all five state-level privacy laws at once.