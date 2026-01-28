Future of TV Briefing: The creator’s economy’s ‘very loud, dirty little secret’ of brands’ late, delayed payments

This Future of TV Briefing covers the latest in streaming and TV for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how lengthening payment windows and late payments from brands continue to roil the creator economy.

As brands pour more money into creators, some are taking longer to actually hand over that money.

Typically brands agree to pay creators within 30 days after a campaign has gone, according to talent agency executives. However, it’s becoming more common for brands to extend their payment windows to three and even four months post-campaign.

“Net-30 is still the most common, but it’s definitely extending,” said one talent agency executive. “I’m seeing a lot more 60, 45[-day payment windows], or 30 days from the end of the month [as opposed to from the date the campaign went live]. I’ve occasionally seen 90 and 180, but that’s been a little rare. But it’s extending a lot.”

“This is the unfortunate, very loud, dirty little secret in the industry is payment terms. We’re seeing [terms for payment windows of] up to 90 and 120 days after something has gone live. And then you’re lucky if that’s even paid out on time,” said a second talent agency executive.

“I’ve seen 120 days late on some of these things of recent,” said a third talent agency executive.

To be clear, 30 days remains the typical payment window, the execs said. But still any pickup in payment lengths or payment delays is going to alarm creators and their representatives. And it’s not only that payment windows are lengthening, but some brands are still missing their payment deadlines.

“So many brands are paying late, and there isn’t a lot of accountability on brands to not pay late,” said a talent agency executive.

In some cases, the delays stem from brands that are spending on influencer marketing despite struggling to manage their own operating expenses.

“We’ve got two brands right now that have now gone bankrupt within those 60 days, 90 days that we’ve been waiting for payment. Now we’re just not going to get paid, but we’ve done the work,” said one of the talent agency executives.

But there are other instances when reputable brands are taking longer-than-usual to pay creators. One of the talent agency executives said they have been doing multiple deals recently with “a very blue-chip” brand, and that brand has been 120 days late in paying the creators.

Those are recent examples, but this isn’t actually a new issue. Digiday reported on payment problems facing creators two years ago. Business Insider reported on how commonplace late or missed payments were among creators in 2022. The Atlantic published this story on an influencer marketing firm not paying creators in 2018.

That said, there’s more going from brands to creators now than ever. Brands in the U.S. alone are expected to spend $43.9 billion on influencer marketing this year, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau. In other words, the payment issues may not be new, but the amount of money at stake is getting huge.

“It’s just unsustainable,” said one of the talent agency execs.

Numbers to know

$1.5 billion: Netflix’s advertising revenue for 2025.

-4%: The year-over-year decline in traditional streaming app downloads in 2025.

<$1 million: The amount Netflix paid Alex Honnold for “Skyscraper Live.”

16%: The share of LLM-generated answers that cited YouTube as a source.

26%: How much of advertisers’ budgets are expected to be spent on programmatic CTV.

$975 million: How much money TikTok creator Khaby Lame will be paid to commercialize his likeness.

