Future of TV Briefing: A Q&A with Michelle Khare on why YouTube creators are contending for Emmys

This week’s Future of TV Briefing features an interview with YouTube creator Michelle Khare who has 5.1 million subscribers on YouTube and potentially someday soon an Emmy Award.

The conversation over whether YouTube is TV may be settled soon enough once and for all. And Michelle Khare could be the one to settle it.

Khare is among the YouTube creators competing for an Primetime Emmy Award this year. Her show “Challenge Accepted” earned a place on the nomination ballot for the Primetime Emmy in the outstanding hosted nonfiction series category. Khare’s Emmy eligibility comes a year after YouTube CEO Neal Mohan penned an op-ed pushing the Television Academy to consider YouTube creators alongside traditional TV and streaming programming for its awards.

While Khare’s show – and fellow creator-led YouTube series “Hot Ones” hosted by Sean Evans and “Good Mythical Morning” hosted by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal which have also earned Emmy ballot entries – still has to make it through the nomination process that closes on June 23, her place on the nomination ballot is signal enough of how YouTube has rooted itself in the entertainment firmament.

Skeptical that a YouTube show could be considered on par with a traditional TV or streaming series? Well, read on to see how TV-like the production of “Challenge Accepted” actually is.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

We spoke around this time last year, and you said you wanted to compete for an Emmy. Now you are. Why is this important to you?

Winning an Emmy is not just about being heralded as good. Really, it’s an indication of our industry maturing. There’s a reason that movies and TV shows advertise their top-tier content as Oscar-nominated or Emmy-nominated. It brings opportunities.

This concept of going after an Emmy is not just an award to say we did a good job. It’s really that, if the Emmys see us as viable, great media makers, it will attract the crew to make it even better, the audience to support it and, of course, the ad dollars to keep it going.

What’s the scope of your production at this point? How many people do you have working on an episode of “Challenge Accepted”?

“Challenge Accepted” and our production company are run in many ways like a traditional production company. We cover development, production, post-production, marketing all of our content internally. And then when it comes to crewing up our sets, we follow all the same departmental rules you would find on a premium television show.

When we did our Houdini stunt last year, between cast, crew and extras, there were 80 people on set making that come to life. All of the camera crew, sound, massive video village, tens of people in a live audience, a stunt team of five to 10 people.

Next week, for example, I am going to be attempting Tom Cruise’s deadliest stunt, which is his stunt from [“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”] where I will be strapped to the side of a C-130 plane as it’s taking off. For that production, I am in meetings with helicopter staff and Cineflex crew, talking about the logistics of do you rig a RED camera to the side of a plane going 200 miles an hour down a runway. In fact, there are people on our crew for next week who have worked on the “Mission: Impossible” movies.

On average, how long does it take to put together an episode of “Challenge Accepted”?

When it comes to the development of each episode, that can be months just emailing, calling people, finding the right people to pull into place.

For the “Houdini” project, that was three to four months of interviewing various magicians and freedivers to find the right team of people who could bring it to life. It was working with a team of engineers and fabricators to build our own tank. Then it’s six weeks of me training for the stunt. After that, we perform and prep for the huge production. And then it’s eight to 10 weeks of editing, color grading and professional sound mixing. So that’s a really long runway, longer than you would expect for a digital product.

This year was something of a watershed year for YouTube where the TV screen is now the most popular device for people to watch. What share of your viewership generally is happening on TV screens?

The television device is the most used device across our entire channel for our audience. The exact percentage changes, but on average, it’s about 45% of our audience is watching on television.

It’s crude, but one of the ways to value something as “TV quality” historically has been budget. What generally is the budget for an episode of “Challenge Accepted”?

Our budgets range, honestly. I believe that quality is best expressed in the storytelling. Some of our top-performing episodes – which have that cinematic quality and feel like television – were shot with a very small team of maybe one or two camera operators and a sound person and now have 15 to 20 million views.

Our project with the United States Secret Service has over 15 million views. When you watch the final challenge of that episode, it feels like an episode of television happening where there’s a simulation with tens of role players and a very high stakes scenario where I’m protecting the president. Most people would be surprised to find out that was a crew of five people who made that happen. What it is is a testament to our team’s ability to storytell and utilize the resources available to us.

You made the point earlier that one of the values of being nominated for an Emmy, let alone winning an Emmy, would be changing how advertisers look at shows on YouTube. Is that feedback you or your team have gotten from advertisers?

I more so think about it as even though there’s an incredible crop of independent storytellers driving culture, not everybody is on that page yet. Steps like this help get us there. When I think about this incredible crop of independent storytellers driving culture, I don’t think they should be ignored.

Do you feel ignored? At the “For Your Consideration” event that YouTube hosted in May, Rhett from Rhett & Link said something along the lines of “we’re trying to be invited to the party.” But with YouTube being the most popular streaming service on TV screens, it feels like you all are the party or at least a big party on your own.

Audiences are there, for sure. The viewership speaks for itself. At the same time, there are many people who are making big decisions who have yet to come to this table. And so I really look forward to the day when it’s not digital content and traditional content. It’s art judged for what it is and is it good and does it have cultural impact, because that is what the Emmys are meant to judge.

All of this makes me think of “Coda.” For years there was the conversation around the Academy Awards about when would Netflix or another streaming service win Best Picture and how much of a watershed moment that might be. Then Apple won with “Coda,” and nothing has really seemed to come of it — or at least not yet. If a YouTube show like “Challenge Accepted” or “Hot Ones” or “Good Mythical Morning” were to win an Emmy, what impact would you expect that to have?

Anytime a cultural change like this is imminent, it’s exciting when it happens the first time. Because it inspires all of the following generations to continue in the path of the door that’s been opened. And that’s really my objective here. And that drives economic interest; it drives more people creating.

The “Coda” example’s very interesting. That’s a great milestone. But it also has to become a regularity for there to be really integration and impact. The first one, whoever gets it, I can’t wait for them to get it. And also I look forward to the second and the third and everyone to follow. Because that is really where it becomes a melting pot of everyone creating together.

