Will sustainability efforts introduce a ‘green levy’ into the ad tech tax?
Earlier this week the United Nations’ latest Climate Change Conference, or Cop 27, kicked off in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, a stark reminder (if any added) that all industries must play their part and reduce their carbon emissions for a better, shared future.
While the message is hard to deny, some are concerned about how introducing measures towards the digital media space and taking step towards carbon neutrality (or as close as is reasonably possible) could result in more fees that are passed down the supply chain.
For instance, if a media campaign generates ‘X’ amount of carbon, then those involved in the supply chain of delivering said ads should purchase ‘Y’ amount of carbon offsets, or so the thinking goes. All good in theory, but who would pay?
Speaking last week, Chris Kane, founder of media consultancy service Jounce Media, laid out some potential approaches that could include an elevated clearing price during ad auctions to fund the carbon offsets.
“The alternative is that the publisher takes a revenue hit, and their revenue gets depressed to cover the cost,” he said, pointing out how alternative approaches could include intermediaries shouldering any such cost.
Effectively, the latter approach could potentially result in a new green levy to the already bothersome ad tech tax – one that already consumes approximately 50% of every dollar that marketers write, but one that is ethically difficult to begrudge for responsible practitioners.
Media agency sources who spoke with Digiday on condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to speak with press, suggested how this plays into their supply-path optimization efforts, even if the crossover is coincidental.
After all, fewer partners mean fewer carbon emissions with some suggesting that supply-side platforms are currently shouldering any such ‘green tax’ burden by dipping into their margins. Albeit, many assume those costs are then passed on to publishers with the result being (just another) case of the load being passed down the line.
Speaking on the same panel as Jounce Media’s Kane, Amanda Gomez from The New York Post noted that while the News Corp-owned title has been taking measures to address any such carbon footprint, it will come with a cost.
“If you look at your ads.txt file [which lists the entirety of a publisher’s approved ad tech partner], every single entry, that is all the carbon emissions going out with every single ad request,” she explained. “But at the same time with all of those comes revenue, so you have to find a balance.”
‘Like taxing cigarettes’
One of the most prominent voices in this discussion in recent months has been Brian O’Kelley, founder and CEO of Scope3, and arguably the ‘godfather of ad tech, who was formerly the talismanic CEO of AppNexus.
Earlier this week, he told Digiday that envisaging any such measures as a ‘green levy’ portion of the ad tech tax was something of a misnomer, rather, such moves should be interpreted as an incentive to exclude waste.
“You have a lot of people in the middle [of the supply chain] that are taking rev-shares, and charging fees, but then you also have made-for-advertising and clickbait that really aren’t adding any value,” he added.
Speaking earlier this year, he told Digiday of his ambition to make carbon emissions part of every advertiser’s decision.
“Imagine just as a hypothetical, that advertisers turned off all that made for advertising inventory tomorrow, that would probably mean that $15 billion, give or take, would start flowing back into the quality publishers,” he explained.
O’Kelley further outlined how his desire to assemble a coalition of “big brands, trade associations, and big agencies” to edge out profligate elements within the ad tech sector through “aggressive steps to change that to get rid of that waste.”
He added, “It’s like taxing cigarettes because we want people to stop smoking, we want people to get off the extremely bad habit, which is massive duplication of ad requests.”
Look out for greenwashing
Meanwhile, Privateer Ventures’ Ben Feldman, an executive that works in smart commodities and also has an extensive background in ad tech, warned how potential future issues that marketers must be wary of include “greenwashing.” This is a process whereby unethical players in a supply chain fake their sustainable credentials in order to gain carbon credits in a manner not dissimilar to ad fraud.
“The problem is unless I have validated, where that offset is coming from and how it’s being maintained, what the permanence level of it is, all I’m actually doing is basically doing is… just paying somebody to do something that they say is happening,” he added.
Feldman further explained that publishers can seek to prevent themselves from carrying the can in any such carbon offsetting efforts by taking more proactive approaches in their demand-path optimization efforts and being more robust in their negotiations.
“People are going to want to start hiring outside firms to start looking at how companies account for their carbon footprint,” he explained, “it will put the pressure on to publishers to say ‘prove to me what you’re spending on, show me that is an actual offset.’”
-
Vox’s short-form video strategy has a money problem, but fulfills publisher’s ‘civic duty’
TikTok and YouTube Shorts are two platforms that Vox is steering its focus toward this year in the hope of combating misinformation and growing a younger audience.
-
YouTube highlights its shoppable videos with holiday gift guide festival
The video platform launched a 10-day shopping event called “From YouTube to You,” featuring top YouTube creators promoting holiday gifts and merch drops.
-
Why media investors are saying publishing company VC funding slowdown is a good thing
The venture capital market is slowing -- and while that might be a good thing for some investors, it'll likely be more difficult for media companies to raise capital.
-
SponsoredThe next-generation of retail marketing is about quality reach
Gil Larsen, managing director, U.S., Blis Marketers have long relied on the belief that retaining and upselling an existing customer is easier and more cost-efficient than a net new acquisition. However, between today’s challenging economic headwinds, dwindling data landscape and heavily saturated retail market, that adage may no longer prove entirely accurate. Brand loyalty is […]
-
Member ExclusiveDigiday+ Research: Publishers know the economy will hurt ad sales, but they won’t increase discounts
Publishers overwhelmingly agree that the current state of the economy will dampen ad sales through the end of this year and even into next year -- but that doesn't mean they'll offer steeper discounts on ad prices.
-
Member ExclusiveMedia Briefing: Publishers are feeling the economy’s impact on their Q1 sales cycles
Sales teams are torn between pursuing advertisers' remaining 2022 budgets or getting a head start on 2023.