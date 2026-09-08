Only a few spots left to join us for the Digiday Publishing Summit

Join us Sept. 14-16 in Miami to connect with top publishing leaders

SECURE YOUR SEAT
The Creator Economy

What’s in and out for creators heading into Q4

By Alyssa Mercante  •  September 8, 2026  •
Ivy Liu

The creator economy has changed drastically since the start of the year. As we head into Q4, plan to see bigger swings and misses gearing up for 2027. With the creator economy expected to hit half a trillion dollars next year, the stakes have never been higher, and the field has never been more crowded.

Creators took over Hollywood faster than maybe most expected, with blockbuster films like Obsession and Backrooms accelerating Tinseltown’s efforts to bring creators into the fray. Disney is hosting its first-ever two-day creator event in mid-September that’s a mix of red carpet premiere and TED talk — expect The Mouse to invest heavily in creator-led content in 2027.

This year, the “creator joining the C-suite” move became less a PR stunt and more of a genuine collaboration based on what eyeglass brand Blenders did with mega creator Jordan “The Stallion” Howlett. As we head into the final quarter, don’t be surprised if you see a few other young, nimble brands adopt this method — or ones that are hoping to pull ahead in the growing, turbulent sea of creator marketing. 

This year, more retailers decided to give employees the green light to become creators, so expect even more creator programs to crop up at CPGs. Sprout Social’s 2026 Influencer Marketing report found 40% of people say they discover new products as a result of employee content monthly — that kind of trustworthiness can’t be replicated by non-employees.

YouTube’s plans to increase the requirements for monetization on the platform in February 2027 was a stark reminder to creators to diversify their revenue streams. YouTube Shorts may provide some passive income, but with a higher threshold to continue earning, certain kinds of creators could see the platform become much less lucrative. It’s all about diversification, whether that’s across a variety of platforms or through different ways to earn (partnerships, subscriptions, affiliate, etc.).

We’ve seen so much change in just nine months, and the next few will determine 2027’s budgets, plans, and goals for the ever-growing, ever-changing creator economy.

Here are some ins and outs heading into Q4.

In
Employee creators
Out
Getting fired for creating on the job

In
Regulation
Out
Free-for-alls

In
iShowSpeed
Out
MrBeast

In
AI in support of creating content 
Out
AI creating content

In 
Creator marketplaces on each major platform
Out
Creator marketplaces separate from major platforms

In 
Creators in the c-suite shaping content
Out
Creators in the c-suite as a stunt

In
Creator agencies
Out
Creative agencies

In
Elder millennials getting long-term brand partnerships
Out
One-off deals with Gen Zers

In
Creators making Hollywood content
Out 
Hollywood actors making creator content

In
Contract transparency 
Out
Contract confusion

In
Diversification
Out
Platform dependency

In
Clipping
Out
Lengthy, boring livestreams

In
A creator’s ability to influence AEO and GEO
Out
A creator’s ability to influence SEO

In
Massive companies hiring creator marketing experts
Out
Massive companies relying on old-school marketing techniques

In
Platforms policing AI-generated content
Out
Slop taking over social media feeds

In
CEOs meeting with creators
Out
CMOs meeting with creators

In
Renting audience
Out
Leasing attention

In
Creator upfronts
Out
TV upfronts

In
Creators on the sidelines
Out
Creators in the stands

In
Building operational layers
Out
Building creator programs without a foundation

In
Creators as investors and investments
Out
Creators as solely content

Trending in The Creator Economy
Most Read

More in Media

View More
Google on Trial

Google divestiture is dead — and publishers are fine with that

September 7, 2026

Publishers didn’t get a Google AdX breakup; they got behavioral remedies, promised transparency and a new reminder that Google’s real power lies in controlling demand, not pipes.

The Creator Economy

Marketers say usage rights are driving up the price to work with creators

September 4, 2026

Creator pricing’s biggest hurdle are usage rights, which can create confusion and frustration on every side of the negotiation table.

Member Exclusive

Media Briefing: What to expect at the Digiday Publishing Summit, September 2026 edition

September 3, 2026

Here’s a sneak peek at the topics that will be discussed onstage during the Digiday Publishing Summit, September 2026 edition.

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2026. All rights reserved