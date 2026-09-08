What’s in and out for creators heading into Q4

The creator economy has changed drastically since the start of the year. As we head into Q4, plan to see bigger swings and misses gearing up for 2027. With the creator economy expected to hit half a trillion dollars next year, the stakes have never been higher, and the field has never been more crowded.

Creators took over Hollywood faster than maybe most expected, with blockbuster films like Obsession and Backrooms accelerating Tinseltown’s efforts to bring creators into the fray. Disney is hosting its first-ever two-day creator event in mid-September that’s a mix of red carpet premiere and TED talk — expect The Mouse to invest heavily in creator-led content in 2027.

This year, the “creator joining the C-suite” move became less a PR stunt and more of a genuine collaboration based on what eyeglass brand Blenders did with mega creator Jordan “The Stallion” Howlett. As we head into the final quarter, don’t be surprised if you see a few other young, nimble brands adopt this method — or ones that are hoping to pull ahead in the growing, turbulent sea of creator marketing.

This year, more retailers decided to give employees the green light to become creators, so expect even more creator programs to crop up at CPGs. Sprout Social’s 2026 Influencer Marketing report found 40% of people say they discover new products as a result of employee content monthly — that kind of trustworthiness can’t be replicated by non-employees.

YouTube’s plans to increase the requirements for monetization on the platform in February 2027 was a stark reminder to creators to diversify their revenue streams. YouTube Shorts may provide some passive income, but with a higher threshold to continue earning, certain kinds of creators could see the platform become much less lucrative. It’s all about diversification, whether that’s across a variety of platforms or through different ways to earn (partnerships, subscriptions, affiliate, etc.).

We’ve seen so much change in just nine months, and the next few will determine 2027’s budgets, plans, and goals for the ever-growing, ever-changing creator economy.

Here are some ins and outs heading into Q4.

In

Employee creators

Out

Getting fired for creating on the job

In

Regulation

Out

Free-for-alls

In

iShowSpeed

Out

MrBeast

In

AI in support of creating content

Out

AI creating content

In

Creator marketplaces on each major platform

Out

Creator marketplaces separate from major platforms

In

Creators in the c-suite shaping content

Out

Creators in the c-suite as a stunt

In

Creator agencies

Out

Creative agencies

In

Elder millennials getting long-term brand partnerships

Out

One-off deals with Gen Zers

In

Creators making Hollywood content

Out

Hollywood actors making creator content

In

Contract transparency

Out

Contract confusion

In

Diversification

Out

Platform dependency

In

Clipping

Out

Lengthy, boring livestreams

In

A creator’s ability to influence AEO and GEO

Out

A creator’s ability to influence SEO

In

Massive companies hiring creator marketing experts

Out

Massive companies relying on old-school marketing techniques

In

Platforms policing AI-generated content

Out

Slop taking over social media feeds

In

CEOs meeting with creators

Out

CMOs meeting with creators

In

Renting audience

Out

Leasing attention

In

Creator upfronts

Out

TV upfronts

In

Creators on the sidelines

Out

Creators in the stands

In

Building operational layers

Out

Building creator programs without a foundation

In

Creators as investors and investments

Out

Creators as solely content