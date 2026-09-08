Join us Sept. 14-16 in Miami to connect with top publishing leaders
What’s in and out for creators heading into Q4
The creator economy has changed drastically since the start of the year. As we head into Q4, plan to see bigger swings and misses gearing up for 2027. With the creator economy expected to hit half a trillion dollars next year, the stakes have never been higher, and the field has never been more crowded.
Creators took over Hollywood faster than maybe most expected, with blockbuster films like Obsession and Backrooms accelerating Tinseltown’s efforts to bring creators into the fray. Disney is hosting its first-ever two-day creator event in mid-September that’s a mix of red carpet premiere and TED talk — expect The Mouse to invest heavily in creator-led content in 2027.
This year, the “creator joining the C-suite” move became less a PR stunt and more of a genuine collaboration based on what eyeglass brand Blenders did with mega creator Jordan “The Stallion” Howlett. As we head into the final quarter, don’t be surprised if you see a few other young, nimble brands adopt this method — or ones that are hoping to pull ahead in the growing, turbulent sea of creator marketing.
This year, more retailers decided to give employees the green light to become creators, so expect even more creator programs to crop up at CPGs. Sprout Social’s 2026 Influencer Marketing report found 40% of people say they discover new products as a result of employee content monthly — that kind of trustworthiness can’t be replicated by non-employees.
YouTube’s plans to increase the requirements for monetization on the platform in February 2027 was a stark reminder to creators to diversify their revenue streams. YouTube Shorts may provide some passive income, but with a higher threshold to continue earning, certain kinds of creators could see the platform become much less lucrative. It’s all about diversification, whether that’s across a variety of platforms or through different ways to earn (partnerships, subscriptions, affiliate, etc.).
We’ve seen so much change in just nine months, and the next few will determine 2027’s budgets, plans, and goals for the ever-growing, ever-changing creator economy.
Here are some ins and outs heading into Q4.
In
Employee creators
Out
Getting fired for creating on the job
In
Regulation
Out
Free-for-alls
In
iShowSpeed
Out
MrBeast
In
AI in support of creating content
Out
AI creating content
In
Creator marketplaces on each major platform
Out
Creator marketplaces separate from major platforms
In
Creators in the c-suite shaping content
Out
Creators in the c-suite as a stunt
In
Creator agencies
Out
Creative agencies
In
Elder millennials getting long-term brand partnerships
Out
One-off deals with Gen Zers
In
Creators making Hollywood content
Out
Hollywood actors making creator content
In
Contract transparency
Out
Contract confusion
In
Diversification
Out
Platform dependency
In
Clipping
Out
Lengthy, boring livestreams
In
A creator’s ability to influence AEO and GEO
Out
A creator’s ability to influence SEO
In
Massive companies hiring creator marketing experts
Out
Massive companies relying on old-school marketing techniques
In
Platforms policing AI-generated content
Out
Slop taking over social media feeds
In
CEOs meeting with creators
Out
CMOs meeting with creators
In
Renting audience
Out
Leasing attention
In
Creator upfronts
Out
TV upfronts
In
Creators on the sidelines
Out
Creators in the stands
In
Building operational layers
Out
Building creator programs without a foundation
In
Creators as investors and investments
Out
Creators as solely content
More in Media
Google divestiture is dead — and publishers are fine with that
Publishers didn’t get a Google AdX breakup; they got behavioral remedies, promised transparency and a new reminder that Google’s real power lies in controlling demand, not pipes.
Marketers say usage rights are driving up the price to work with creators
Creator pricing’s biggest hurdle are usage rights, which can create confusion and frustration on every side of the negotiation table.
Media Briefing: What to expect at the Digiday Publishing Summit, September 2026 edition
Here’s a sneak peek at the topics that will be discussed onstage during the Digiday Publishing Summit, September 2026 edition.