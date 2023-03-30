The AMERICA Act spotlights Capitol Hill’s ingrained antipathy for Big Tech

Big Tech is under fire from all quarters with public figures often keen to score points against such political pariahs in a bid to play to the gallery.

Last week TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew was hauled over the coals in front of Congress in a sign that such matters can border on the edges of geo-political posturing.

Today’s unveiling of the AMERICA Act denotes how anti-Big Tech sentiment continues to echo through the corridors of power. Although, on this front, politicians’ arguments take on a more domestic hew with backers of the legislation championing the most American of value: healthy market dynamics.

‘Buyers-and-sellers’ beware

The “Advertising Middlemen Endangering Rigorous Internet Competition Accountability” Act is essentially a reprise of the Competition and Transparency In Digital Advertising Act, first introduced during the 117th Congress.

$5 billion in digital advertising annually, subjects companies to the transparency requirements of the bill … $20 billion subjects them to divestiture requirements Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), the latest proposals will continue upon last May’s act with the aim of protecting competition in the $568 billion digital advertising economy, a market dominated by the scions of Silicon Valley.

At the core of the proposals is the elimination of conflicts of interest – read players that have an offering on both the buy and sell side of the market – that have allowed the leading platforms in the market to manipulate ad auctions.

Bi-partisan support

Recent media reports have indicated the new leadership of the Republican-controlled House of Congress may lack the appetite to rein in Big Tech through harsher antitrust legislation. Although, in a briefing session with journalists, Lee spoke of his “great hopes and expectations” for the AMERICA Act.

Similar to the May proposal, the latest piece of legislation has bi-partisan support with Lee intimating the below list of representatives also back his latest proposals which aim to erode the “rampant conflicts of interest” that simply wouldn’t be tolerated in other industries.