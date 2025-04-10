Media Briefing: The pros and cons of different AI revenue models for publishers

This Media Briefing covers the latest in media trends for Digiday+ members and is distributed over email every Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. More from the series →

For this week’s Media Briefing, we’ve put together a list of some of the different AI revenue models that publishers are signing — including ad revenue share deals and content usage fees — and the pros and cons of each.

Pros and cons of AI revenue models

About this time last year, content licensing deals between publishers and AI tech companies like OpenAI and Microsoft were kicking off. Since then, newer entrants like ProRata.AI and Tollbits have started to catch publishers’ attention and signed new deals, in the hopes that they will bring in revenue from ads, subscriptions and content usage fees.

That’s especially important, given the growing contentious relationship between publishers and AI companies. This week, the trade association News/Media Alliance launched an ad campaign called “Support Responsible AI,” urging the U.S. government to protect publishers’ content from AI. Publishers like The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Guardian are running those ads in print and online.

Publishers are fed up with AI companies scraping their content for free. They’re vying for a foot in the door as AI technology threatens to upend the digital ecosystem as they know it — so at least they can try to help shape the next iteration of the internet.

Digiday has compiled a list of some of the different AI revenue models that publishers are signing and the pros and cons of each.

Content licensing deals

Publishers get compensated for the content used to train large language models (LLMs), such as the ones run by Microsoft and OpenAI.

This year, OpenAI has signed The Guardian and Schibsted, while Google inked a deal with the Associated Press.

Pros:

These are the big players with the “deepest pockets,” said one publishing exec, who asked to speak anonymously. This gives publishers the opportunity to monetize their archives and content by having AI companies pay to use that content to train their models, rather than scraping and using that content for free.

Publishers are reportedly getting anywhere from $1 million to $5 million a year to license their content. News Corp’s five-year deal with OpenAI is reportedly valued at as much as $250 million (in cash and OpenAI credits).

AI tech can also boost publishers’ own tools, like Dotdash Meredith’s contextual targeting tool D/Cipher. It can also help develop internal and external products, such as the AI chat bar on Time’s site and the ability to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT into its AI enterprise tool Glean.

These kinds of partnerships also give publishers a seat at the table when it comes to AI platforms figuring out how to attribute content in their search engines, like OpenAI’s SearchGPT, and ChatGPT. The hope is that appropriate attribution — such as links in generated answers — can help drive traffic back to publishers’ sites when their content is referenced in answers to prompts.

“The reason our OpenAI deal got done was not because of the economic relationship that we got out of that… It was actually because it also included… meaningful attribution, [which] is by far the bigger, longer-term economic value for a publisher,” said a second publishing exec who requested anonymity.

Cons:

Whether that attribution is actually helping publisher referral traffic is questionable.

Another issue is how much AI companies are paying publishers for their content. A couple million dollars is a nice revenue boost but how much is a publisher’s content really worth when it’s used to train an LLM?

A lack of transparency around how these deals are structured means execs are often left in the dark wondering if they are getting good deal terms.

Plus, companies like OpenAI that were once doling out million-dollar content licensing deals have also become more wishy-washy on pursuing more deals this year, according to three publishing execs that spoke with Digiday.

“We’re having a conversation [with OpenAI, and it sounds] awesome. Twelve weeks later, what the hell happened? And they’re going in a different direction. Twelve weeks after that, oh… it looks good. And then a deal never gets done and it just fizzles out,” said a publishing exec during the closed-door town hall at the Digiday Publishing Summit last month. “That’s where we’re at today. It’s like, what’s going to make us money and what’s not? Let’s go with what makes us money.”

Advertising revenue share deals

AI search engine Perplexity introduced an advertising revenue share model last July. When a user asks a question in Perplexity’s search engine and a publisher’s site is cited as a source in the response, that publisher can receive up to 25% of the revenue Perplexity makes if an ad is served.

Perplexity has signed revenue share deals with publishers like Time, Der Spiegel and the Los Angeles Times, among others.

Generative AI search startup ProRata is also touting an ad revenue share model. This month, it signed the News/Media Alliance to share revenue with its members if they opt into a content license with ProRata.

Pros:

Publishers can monetize their content when it’s surfaced in AI engines.

Companies like Perplexity are also engaging with smaller publishers that haven’t had much luck with OpenAI. “We reached out to OpenAI, Perplexity and Anthropic,” a third anonymous publishing exec told Digiday. “Perplexity was the only one that responded affirmatively.”

Mid-sized and smaller publishers don’t necessarily have the time or resources to cut licensing deals with AI companies, and vice versa.

“A lot of our members who are smaller, and even some of the larger ones, might not have the time to spend six to nine months negotiating with as many AI companies as there are out there, and they’re all different,” said News/Media Alliance CEO Danielle Coffey.

That exec also appreciated the flexibility of a deal with Perplexity, which allowed their company to exit if they found it to no longer be “mutually beneficial,” they said. “So a year from now if there’s tech that comes out that we want to explore, we aren’t locked in.” (Although, Perplexity can end the deal at any time too.)

One of the perks of ProRata’s offered deal is a 50/50 revenue share split, three execs told Digiday. Bill Gross, ProRata founder, said that means 50% of the company’s overall revenue (which comes from ads served on its search engine Gist and subscriptions for an ad-free search experience) is going to publishers that have joined its program.

Cons:

These players can’t yet match the commercial opportunity provided by the big dogs like OpenAI, the first exec said.

And while the revenue model may be transparent, the amount of money publishers stand to make isn’t so clear. Because the ad infrastructure is still nascent, with not much revenue coming in (or referral traffic, for that matter).

“Looking at our traffic from Perplexity, I’m not seeing enough of an opportunity that it will yet be a huge revenue driver,” said a fourth anonymous publishing exec. “But [I’m looking at it] more as the publisher program grows and more users use Perplexity, I’m hoping that will grow.”

An exec at DPS last month shared the same sentiment during the town hall session.

“If you ask [Perplexity] about meaningful revenue there, they really can’t answer on it right now. They’re very, very quiet on analytics,” they said. “We ultimately ended conversations with Perplexity because it just felt like there wasn’t enough there yet.”

Pay-per-use model

ProRata and Tollbit revenue share models are still in their early stages, and a mix of models are being developed.

For example, ProRata — which has signed over 400 publishers to its platform — has content licensing deals with publishers like Arena Group, BuzzFeed and Recurrent Ventures, among others. It’s also developing a per-use compensation structure, similar to platforms like Spotify, Gross said.

ProRata’s algorithm analyzes generated content outputs on its search engine Gist (which went live a few weeks ago, according to Gross) to see where that content came from, and then shares revenue with the publishers. It’s built on Meta’s Llama LLM.

Tollbit, a data marketplace for publishers and AI companies, gives AI scrapers the option to pay a “toll” to access a publisher’s content. A web scraper or AI agent tries to go to a publisher’s webpage, gets redirected to Tollbit’s platform, and then is offered a “flat rate” transaction fee to access that page, TollBit’s co-founder and CEO Toshit Panigrahi explained to Digiday. Publishers can set their own rates, Tollbit co-founder and COO Olivia Joslin said. Panigrahi declined to share what those rates are. Tollbit has struck deals with publishers like Penske Media Corporation, Time and Trusted Media Brands, among others.

Pros:

Payments from ProRata are divvied out to publishers based on how often they’re cited in response to queries in Gist, Gross said. When a publisher’s content is cited as a source, that publisher can make up to 50% of the revenue paid out to publishers, with a maximum of 5% per citation, the second exec said. (For example, if a publisher’s site is cited seven times, they’ll make 35% of the revenue share). Perplexity’s payout to publishers maxes out at 25%, in comparison.

Tollbit, meanwhile, can serve as a “middle man” to monetize content for publishers, especially at a time when it seems like OpenAI has slowed down its content licensing deals with publishers, the fourth exec said.

Tollbit’s tool, called Content Cache, is similar to the way a content network delivery (CDN) works, in which publishers pay to let bots scrape their content to get website traffic. With Content Cache, publishers control which AI bots get access to content and can reduce CDN costs, which are rising due to an increase in AI bot traffic, Panigrahi said. Tollbit doesn’t charge publishers for this tool (for now).

Cons:

Panigrahi said publishers are saving hundreds to a couple thousand dollars a month by using Content Cache to reduce their bot-related traffic costs. But in terms of Tollbit’s larger ambitions to serve as a quasi-metered paywall tool against AI scraping, this model remains mostly hypothetical. Publishers haven’t made revenue from deals with Tollbit yet, according to Panigrahi.

The second publishing exec told Digiday their main concern with Tollbit is that there aren’t guardrails in place to ensure that its data marketplace doesn’t get spammed with fake content, undercutting publishers that have high quality content. Premium publishers should be able to charge more for their content, they argued.

ProRata is working on a subscription model, though none of the publishers interviewed for this story would comment on what kind of revenue they could expect from that model.

Two publishing execs told Digiday it’s simply too early to say how much money will come from their deals with ProRata. Gross said checks won’t go out to publishers until Q2.

“There’s a lot to be worked out,” the second exec said. “Nobody knows how this makes money yet. [So far], the revenue shares are totally fictional.”

