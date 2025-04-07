Challenge Board: Publishers confront AI, Google & more
This article is part of Digiday’s coverage of its Digiday Publishing Summit. More from the series →
Publishers are perpetually staring down an armada of obstacles. But the challenges they contend with are constantly changing.
During the spring 2025 edition of the Digiday Publishing Summit, executives from Dotdash Meredith, Punchbowl News, TelevisaUnivision and more spoke out on the most urgent challenges facing publishers today.
More in Media
YouTube Shorts view count update wins over brands — but creators aren’t sold
Following the YouTube Shorts view count change, brands are celebrating, but creators don’t think it makes a difference for them.
Episode 5: Mom’s at Work: The Price of Parenthood – why raising a family is more expensive than ever
Wages haven’t kept pace with inflation, leaving many parents stretched thin as they try to provide stability for their children.
Amid ban uncertainty, TikTok’s role in brands’ social presences has decreased
Even if TikTok finds a path forward in the U.S., brands and agencies that were previously focused on the platform have learned that this approach is vulnerable to the whims of platforms and regulators.