Challenge Board: Publishers confront AI, Google & more

This article is part of Digiday’s coverage of its Digiday Publishing Summit. More from the series →

Publishers are perpetually staring down an armada of obstacles. But the challenges they contend with are constantly changing.

During the spring 2025 edition of the Digiday Publishing Summit, executives from Dotdash Meredith, Punchbowl News, TelevisaUnivision and more spoke out on the most urgent challenges facing publishers today.