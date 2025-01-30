Media Briefing: The Financial Times’ AI paywall is improving subscriber metrics, but not lifting conversions yet

The Wall Street Journal’s newsroom restructuring, ABC News’ union win protecting jobs against generative AI and more.

FT’s smarter, more automated paywall

The Financial Times’s months-old AI-powered paywall has helped improve key subscription business metrics, such as average revenue per user and lifetime value, according to Fiona Spooner, Managing Director of the FT’s Consumer Revenue Group.

But it hasn’t led to more readers converting into subscribers. In fact, the conversion rate dropped 10% since the paywall has rolled out in the past year, according to Spooner. However, she’s not concerned.

“That sounds like it’s a negative, but actually… it shows that [the paywall is] really effective, and meeting that goal of increased value over volume. So even though we might be choosing to sell less right now [as a result of prioritizing LTV], having that increased value is what will set us up for that long-term success,” Spooner said. The FT presently has 1.4 million paid subscribers.

The AI-powered paywall has shown to improve the FT’s ARPU by 6% year over year, according to Spooner. The new model is better than the old paywall at identifying users who are most likely to purchase higher-value products, such as the FT’s premium tier subscription, which costs $75 a month, according to Spooner.

The paywall went live to 95% of the FT’s global readers that have opted in to sharing their data or registered on its site (5% are part of the “control group,” Spooner said) as of the first week of January, following months of testing with a smaller group. The paywall was developed in collaboration with AI firm Sub(x).

The paywall determines the right number of free articles to show each user and the best subscription offer to surface. Spooner declined to share the number of articles readers can access for free. The model can analyze about 50 user data points, such as time of day, location, industry, job seniority, engagement and recency, frequency and volume (RFV) — all while factoring in the user’s likelihood to subscribe and potential LTV.

While the top tier premium subscription offering is not discounted, discounts for its standard subscription tier range from 10% to 50% (the latter for an annual subscription). A premium subscription currently costs $75 a month, while a standard subscription costs $540 a year (the latter was one was on sale for $319 when this reporter checked yesterday). The paywall model does not have the ability to change subscription prices.

However, the paywall can help retain a subscriber at risk of churning by offering a lower tier product, Spooner said.

The FT can also now promote products beyond the core offering on the paywall, including free registration, newsletters and FT Edit, a curated selection of the publisher’s coverage. Previously, this was all done with manual rules set by the FT’s team (which one?), with only a subscription trial and standard annual offer.

“As a result, many prospective customers were presented with identical offers,” Spooner said. Not to mention it was a “time-consuming and resource-intensive” process, she added.

The new paywall has also led to a 100% increase in customers saved at the point of cancellation, representing an uplift in retention for online trial cancellations, according to the FT.

Spooner explained how the AI paywall works and what FT is hoping to do next with the technology.

This conversation has been edited and condensed.

How long have you been working on this?

Longer than I would have wanted us to be. I think we’ve been probably working on it for nearly two years … probably really in earnest, the past year or so. It’s definitely not been as quick as we would have wanted it to be, but that’s because it’s been really important to me that we do it in the right way, that it’s not a rushed thing. … It’s not about, let’s do something that increases conversion tomorrow. Let’s do the right thing that builds the best experience and we can learn as much as possible. That really drives long term growth.

What exactly is the AI part of the paywall now?

[Our partnership with] Sub(x) incorporates a whole range of features, using data techniques and elements of AI and machine learning to optimize our subscription models and the offers that we put in front of people. The AI part is both the when and the what. So looking at when — how many free articles a user can access, for example, and when we put that barrier up and ask people to subscribe or to register, and basing that very much on behavior and engagement patterns. And then the other part is the what — what offer, or what combination of offers, to put in front of people based on that user’s behavior and likely intent. So we look at identifying patterns [such as] clicks through the paywall, conversions, revenue — and over time we can segment those users and look at what we present to people, what offer we put in front of them.

How is that different from a dynamic paywall that uses machine learning to determine different subscription offers?

A regular, dynamic paywall follows set rules, whereas our AI-powered paywall rewrites them in real time. … There’s a lot more data behind it. … [It’s] continuously learning, what is the right offer to put in front of those right people. As we’ve grown our portfolio, [that’s] become more complicated. Using this and the AI aspect of it looks at what products and what offers to put in front of the right people.

What are some of those rules?

We have a bundle offer for print and digital, but we know that we can’t fulfill the print product in some U.S. states. So we don’t want to sell a newspaper or a bundle [in certain states], even though that’s our highest price subscription. So just being able to not have that served to those customers is an important one. [Another rule is] if someone’s a lapsed subscriber, they don’t need a long trial [offer] because they’ve already had a previous subscription. [Those rules make sure we] don’t serve conflicting messages to people, because the important thing is that we show that we know who they are, without getting over-personalized.

Does the AI-powered paywall have the ability to offer different subscription prices to different people?

At the moment, the prices are set. There’s no variable on the set prices for each product. Because to me, it’s really important that we’re transparent so we’re not charging someone a higher price for the same thing as someone else, based on their behavior.

How is the user data collected?

We make sure that we only personalize for users who have opted in. And then some of the other engagement metrics that we use — like recency, frequency, volume — we know whether or not someone’s a lapsed subscriber or registered because of a previous account with us.

What have the results been so far?

There’s been about an 80% increase in the number of paywalls shown. So that’s showing that we’re engaging more users in their journey. We have seen a 17% increase in the number of users progressing through the paywall. And a 6% improvement in lifetime value, which is what we’ve been prioritizing.

At the moment, there’s no detrimental impact to user engagement levels or advertising [revenue], which is also really important. And despite that drop in conversion, because all of the other metrics are up, it gives us the confidence to carry on and that we’re doing the right thing.

Any impact to other metrics, like churn or bounce rate?

No, at the moment our churn rate is holding really strong. We are continually improving that.

So this hasn’t resulted in more new subscribers?

No, I think because we’ve been prioritizing value experience. We’ve not been optimizing it for volume… We’re focused on delivering our revenue targets. I don’t think the FT has ever been a volume play, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to increase our audience. We absolutely want our audience to be as big as our brand. But it’s about getting the right people and building a sustainable subscriptions business. So I think if we’re providing the value for our customers, the volume will follow.

You mentioned previously showing personalized offers when testing this paywall. Can you give an example of what that might look like?

An easy example is a student. We offer them a four-week trial, then we’ll proactively send them a student offer to roll onto. If we know that they are C-suite subscribers, then we will talk to them about a premium subscription.

Is that something that you weren’t doing before with the paywall?

Not in the same way. We would do it manually, through segmented email campaigns, for example, but that would take us a long time.

What are you working on next?

We are looking at continuing to build it out across retention — being more proactive than reactive and adding in more customized offers. At the moment, we have our core suite of products in the standard premium registration trial. We’re looking at building out different products and newsletters, corporate subscriptions and our events business offers.

We offer monthly and annual subscriptions and trials. At the moment, we’re looking at whether or not we include different trial durations.

