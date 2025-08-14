Media Briefing: Amazon’s off-site ad push is becoming publishers’ post-cookie playbook

Amazon is looking to an unexpected partner in its push for more ad dollars: publishers.

Once focused on its own sites and Prime Video, the company is now using shopper data, clean rooms and publisher partnerships to open up streaming and open-web inventory.

For those outside the ad tech bubble it’s a plot twist; for industry insiders, a reveal years in the making. Amazon has expanded its demand-side platform, deepened publisher ties, and leveraged its shopper data to rival The Trade Desk and the walled gardens by combining massive first-party data, premium inventory and expanding publisher partnerships to become a powerful all-in-one ad platform for the open web.

Ask any publisher if they have a platform preference, and the answer is typically the same: they’re agnostic. Mainly because relying too heavily on any single platform — whether it’s Amazon, Google, The Trade Desk, or others — can create risks, and each drives value for publishers in different ways. And yet, it’s clear that Amazon is fast becoming a partner du jour for publishers: a kind of post-cookie data wingman that’s helping them monetize the approximate 70 percent of the open web that’s now unaddressable.

“Amazon sits in a very unique position in the ecosystem where they’re a tech provider, because they have the DSP and SSP pipes, but they also have a tremendous amount of signal on the other side [shopper purchase data] that they can bring to the table,” said Mike Nuzzo, svp, head of data solutions, Hearst Magazines, which announced a signal-matching agreement with Amazon in June. “And I think as Amazon started to bring those two worlds together internally, they’ve now realized that there is external benefit to that, and when they join that with the power of publisher data, that’s where you see the magic start to happen.”

For Hearst Magazines, that so-called magic is the combined data insights that come from matching its own audience behavioral and contextual signals (via its ad targeting platform Aura) with Amazon shopper data, to provide a full-funnel view of consumer behavioral patterns.

Amazon’s push into non-endemic, off-site advertising is giving publishers like Hearst a way to match upper-funnel interest signals with its shopper data, letting advertisers run coordinated campaigns that reach users both on Amazon and across the open web, said Jen Dorre, svp, ad product and data, Hearst Magazines and a former Amazon executive.

In practice, that means if a travel advertiser uses Amazon signals like shoppers buying travel guidebooks for example, they can layer those with Hearst’s Aura audience data to uncover richer targeting insights. Hearst’s “Globetrotter” audience indexes high for travel intent, but so do career-focused and beauty-enthusiast segments, since they often prep for trips with new products. This lets advertisers validate and activate high-propensity audience cohorts across Hearst Magazines’ sites.

Hearst and Amazon’s combined data insights have been woven into one in three of all direct advertising campaigns currently running across Hearst Magazine sites, according to the publisher. Unlike more traditional data partnerships between platforms and publishers — which involved exchanging user-level signals, like IDs, cookies or hashed emails (so both sides could match and target individuals) — its current partnership with Amazon is different, stressed Nuzzo.

Instead of swapping user identifiers, the two parties are sharing concept-level signals, like contextual themes, content categories, or behavioral patterns, that are tied to encrypted signals on Amazon’s side. “This gives us a really interesting ability to look at both indexing and overlap in audiences and behaviors through the two parties. It’s an evolution of what a data partnership may have looked like three or four years ago, in a modern, privacy-safe environment,” Nuzzo said.

And that’s a critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to monetizing the shrinking addressable web, he stressed.

It also seems to be what’s fueling Amazon’s rapid ad growth. Amazon’s ad business reached over $56 billion in 2024, driven by initiatives like Prime Video ads and retail media networks, while Google’s ad revenue was $72.5 billion in 2024, and The Trade Desk had $2.44 billion in ad revenue in 2024, a 25.6% increase year-over-year.

New kind of symbiotic relationship

People Inc. — recently rebranded from DotDashMeredith — was the first digital publisher to join Amazon’s Publisher Cloud (APC) in October 2023, integrating the publisher’s in-house contextual ad solution D/Cipher with Amazon’s DSP, letting advertisers access its cookieless audience segments and combining contextual insights with Amazon’s shopper data to enhance ad targeting capabilities.

“Our partnership with Amazon allows both of us to offer a service to the buy side that neither of us could do on our own,” said People Inc.’s chief innovation officer Jon Roberts. “That level of joint innovation and investment means that we get to fix problems that nobody’s fixed yet.”

Lately, People Inc. has been testing a new APC capability that measures how digital content impacts the consideration phase of shopping. The publisher piloted these signals with a client in May to understand how the publisher’s data influenced customer shopping decisions and then used the insights to optimize campaigns. Roberts declined to share specific revenue numbers — or name the brand — but said that the performance of that advertiser’s campaigns increased by more than 50 percent as a direct result.

“With Amazon, we have a partner fully all in, to go fix and build and work on this, because they know there’s a ton of [consumer] intent on the open web beyond what they see on their site. They have all these great signals on Amazon itself, but until they worked with us, they weren’t able to take that signal and understand how it translated into behavior, not on Amazon but before people got there [to Amazon],” said Roberts.

He added that Amazon’s collaborative approach enables joint development of new products that improve on past offerings — a contrast to Google, which has historically lacked that kind of co-building relationship with publishers.

Put it all together and it’s clear the pitch for Amazon’s DSP is shifting: it’s now an open gateway to inventory from other publishers, not just Amazon’s own properties. For example, while Amazon may have NFL rights, it can also give advertisers access to broader sports inventory — like college football — through publisher partnerships built into the DSP. That means advertisers can tap premium events without using another DSP, and run hyper-targeted buys like Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football to broad CTV campaigns spanning free ad-supported streamers like Samsung TV, Paramount and Pluto, said Lambos.

“I think they’re making it very cost-effective [for publishers] — there’s a huge advantage to path into a large set of advertisers [on its DSP],” Vasilios Lambos, CEO of Lambos Digital — a performance marketing agency and Amazon DSP partner.

He also added that when media planning on behalf of clients, he can often buy inventory for much cheaper than the industry standard. (Remember this Amazon pitch deck, which touted it charges a 1% DSP fee versus its rivals’ 4%). “I mean, Amazon is sort of eating up the market in a very, very quick fashion, becoming very competitive.”

By the numbers

$34.5 billion: How much AI startup Perplexity has bid to buy Google’s Chrome browser.

660,000: The number of paying digital subscribers Bloomberg has, having added 100,000 in the past year.

48% of 80,000: Percentage of articles published across five newsrooms (Investing.com, The Defiant, Benzinga, CoinDesk, and Bitcoin News) that were generated or assisted by AI tools.

14%: The median referral traffic drop non-news brands took year-over-year from Google Search, with news brands taking a 10% hit, according to new internal member data from Digital Content Next.

What we’ve heard

“I think there’s a misconception that many people have in the market. They think this is purely an editorial problem, and if we just change the content that we write, then we will survive. You will help one part of it, but it’s not enough with great editorial content alone. The rest is down to branding and technical capability. If you’ve got excellent editorial content, but the citation is branded from a brand that is unknown, you won’t get those click and engagement signals you need to remain competitive.”

—Jes Sholz, marketing consultant and former Ringier CMO on how publishers can strategize for zero-click search.

What we’ve covered

What we’re reading

