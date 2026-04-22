How The Financial Times is betting on personality-led vodcasts as its next subscription lever

The Financial Times is rolling out “The Story of Money,” a history‑of‑finance series produced natively as a vodcast on YouTube and a podcast on major audio platforms. By pairing star journalists with a narrow, subject‑specific franchise and a standalone YouTube channel, the publisher plans to deepen parasocial relationships off‑platform and turn market‑curious history buffs into future FT subscribers.

The series (sponsored by Nuveen) marks the opening move in a slower, more deliberate push into multi-platform, personality-led vodcasts that sit on dedicated channels, run across video and audio, and act as off-platform feeders into the FT ecosystem, according to the FT’s head of digital strategy Veronica Kan-Dapaah.

Previous FT podcasts have appeared in video form on YouTube, but typically as limited series folded into the main FT feed. This is the first time the publisher has treated a show as a distinct, multi‑platform brand in its own right, with a long‑term video and audio strategy built in from the outset.

That’s new territory for a brand better known for pink pages and paywalls.

In key markets like the U.S., more adults use YouTube than any other online platform, and around a third of U.S. adults now regularly get their news there. YouTube over‑indexes with younger users — a plus for the FT — but also reaches the FT’s core 30 to 49-year-old and 50+ demos. The publisher is betting that a narrowly defined, history‑meets‑markets show fronted by recognizable journalists can turn that reach into habit.

Behind those format choices sits a broader rethink of how the FT finds and warms up future subscribers.

“For us to create new subscribers, or for us to cultivate future subscribers, there needs to be the opportunity for that first introduction,” said Kan-Dapaah. “Because on YouTube people are very ready to consume long‑form content, it gives them an opportunity to have a much deeper experience with each piece of content that we publish,” she added. “That’s what makes the space particularly important when it comes to cultivating relationships with potential subscribers off‑platform.”

YouTube isn’t typically a conversion channel in its own right; it’s a longer-term play that builds audience affinity and feeds into other acquisition channels. “The development of Shorts has reinforced this by acting as an entry point into longer‑form content,” said Charlie Walsh, vp of paid social for Wavemaker, “helping premium publishers stay visible and relevant across the audience journey and allowing value to be created beyond the point of subscription, even when the conversion is attributed elsewhere.”

Abi Watson, senior media analyst at research firm Enders, argues that the FT’s move into personality-led YouTube franchises is less a bid for raw reach than a signal of a structural shift in audience development.

The FT is unusually well insulated compared with most publishers: its corporate subscription base effectively acts as its own funnel, stressed Watson. Large professional services and accountancy firms buy institutional access, which then familiarizes young professionals with the brand long before they might pay for an individual subscription. “So when the FT decides it needs personality-led YouTube franchises, that’s not a publisher in distress reaching for reach,” said Watson. “It’s a publisher with an unusually defensible position accepting that discovery is now a creator economy problem, and that parasocial attachment to named journalists is doing work that SEO and brand alone no longer do,” she said.

That logic mirrors Kan-Dapaah’s own emphasis on “parasocial relationships” and on building deeper affinity with individual FT journalists rather than just the masthead. The Story of Money, fronted by two prominent FT journalists, is being designed explicitly to cultivate that kind of relationship.



While Kan-Dapaah stresses that the FT’s off‑platform strategy predates the recent AI‑driven shifts in search, analysts see the move as part of a broader reconfiguration of how publishers think about discovery and loyalty. “I think it’s structural,” said Watson. “Publishers are building for a fundamentally different shape of audience relationship than the one the subscription model was designed around.”

Rather than a neat, linear funnel from search to sign‑up, people now spend months in a loose orbit around a publisher — via podcasts, YouTube channels, newsletters and social clips — before they ever consider paying.

“For most publishers, it’s a mix of awareness and engagement rather than direct conversion,” said Watson. “YouTube is increasingly doing consideration‑stage work that doesn’t show up in clean attribution.”



The rise of podcasting has naturally created space for vodcasting, which works particularly well in short‑form, discovery‑led environments, stressed Walsh. “Leaning into personality‑led content on YouTube reflects how discovery works today, particularly with younger audiences who are less likely to seek out news brands directly,” he said. “In a creator‑led media economy, trusted voices do the heavy lifting, helping to build future trust, visibility and habitual engagement long before a paywall ever comes into play.”



On YouTube, the FT is not operating in a vacuum. Its news and explainer videos are compete directly with the likes of Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. “On view counts the FT is roughly on par with both Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal,” said Watson, “which is notable given it’s a U.K. publisher up against two much larger U.S. operations.”

Both rivals have already converged on a similar playbook: discrete show formats anchored by a clear editorial thesis, rather than loosely packaged clips. At the Journal, strands like WSJ Explained and Tech Behind take viewers inside a handful of selected stories and unpack them visually. Bloomberg’s best video success is Bloomberg Originals, a strand that’s shot cinematically, heavily data‑led and treated more like a TV commission than a repurposed news feed, noted Watson.

The FT’s back catalogue already hints at the same pattern. Personality‑driven exchanges — such as Martin Wolf’s conversations with Paul Krugman — pull in tens of thousands of views, while FT Film can stretch into the hundreds of thousands, per Enders’ own internal analysis. “The common thread across the strongest efforts at all three is that they’re produced like shows, not repurposed articles,” said Watson.

The Story of Money will be followed later this year by the FT’s Unhedged podcast launching a dedicated YouTube channel of its own, featuring hosts Robert Armstrong and Katie Martin.









