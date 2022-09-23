How A+E Networks cross-promotes podcasts to improve discovery
A major challenge for pretty much anyone with a podcast these days is the issue of discovery. As more and more publishers invest in podcast production, it’s becoming harder to find and grow an audience. At A+E Networks, one way of overcoming this issue is through cross-promotion — both internally and externally.
“Cross-promoting your podcast and other podcasts is still the most effective way to find a new audience,” said Jessie Katz, vp of audio programming and podcasting for A+E Networks, on Wednesday at the Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Fla.
A+E Networks has 13 podcasts, with a mix of companion podcasts to TV shows on A&E, Lifetime and History channels; spin-off podcasts from those shows and original podcasts.
A+E Networks markets its podcasts to its large television audience, with coordination by the marketing teams that support the company’s podcasts and TV shows.
“We get a lot of airtime, with promos and bumpers and lower-thirds promoting our podcasts,” Katz said. On the podcast side, “we always reserve promotional space on our podcast to promote our on-air initiatives and specials and premieres.”
As a result, A+E’s podcasts often experience a spike in listeners for at least a few weeks when the shows get promoted on TV. “For example, we might see a 40% spike in listens after we promote a podcast on-air. That might peter out, but we’ll still retain maybe a 10-15% increase in listenership after that,” Katz said.
This tactic doesn’t always work, Katz admitted, and A+E is still testing out this strategy.
On the other hand, landing deals with other production companies and platforms “has been huge for us,” Katz said at DPS. A+E Networks works with WNYC and Cadence13 on some of its podcasts, which are “companies that already have their own massive, very engaged audiences,” and content alignment, Katz said. Working together has “supercharged” A+E Networks’ efforts, by bringing together production and sales resources.
Partnerships are also helpful in getting podcasts to reach a larger audience, Katz said. Both companies can advertise the shows they’re making together, as well as run promos for other shows in their own networks. Podcasts that are co-produced find an audience “faster” than those that don’t have a partner, Katz said.
But the trade-off is sharing revenue with someone else. A+E Networks makes money from its podcasts with advertising, specifically ads that are host-read and dynamically-inserted, or programmatic ads that run in unsold inventory.
A+E considers a number of factors before it decides to bring in an outside company: whether or not the show can be produced internally by A+E Networks’ small in-house team, where the intellectual property is coming from and how much money each partner will put into marketing the podcast, Katz said.
“Those things are all the pros and cons we weigh when we think about how much revenue we’re willing to share,” she said. But coughing up part of a podcast’s earnings is worth it, if it means reaching a “very large audience,” Katz added.
-
Member ExclusiveDigiday+ Research: What are publishers’ priorities heading into Q4?
Digiday asked publisher professionals what their business priorities will be in the next six months, as economic uncertainty persists and Q4 rapidly approaches.
-
NBC News, Remezcla drive site traffic through search and social
Remezcla has seen 48% of its Gen Z audience reach the site through search, and for NBC News, Snapchat has become a top-five traffic driver in the last few months.
-
Overheard at Dmexco 2022
Ad tech's jamboree in Germany is back IRL after two years with dissenting voices striking a note of caution.
-
Sponsored<strong>Why CTV advertising will look different in 2023</strong>
The era of connected TV expansion and fragmentation is coming to a close, and evolution — and maybe even consolidation — are what media companies and advertisers are preparing to address in 2023. In whatever direction the channel takes, CTV and the streaming landscape are poised to look very different in the coming months. Ad-supported […]
-
Why IMAX is acquiring AI-driven video company SSIMWAVE
The acquired company provides media and entertainment companies with AI-driven video quality solutions to help minimize image quality issues on streaming services.
-
Dentsu, Comscore partnership set to boost local TV measurement with advanced analytics
The agency holding company will use Comscore's set-top box based currency in buying and post-buy evaluation across Carat, dentsuX and iProspect.