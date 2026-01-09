Digiday’s extensive guide to what’s in and out for creators in 2026

2026 will be the year authenticity gets repriced in the creator economy.

The importance, reach, and financial power of the creator economy is well-established — now everyone is fighting for a piece of the pie. As such, it will become increasingly important that these pies feel freshly baked by hand rather than stale and mass-produced.

With AI-generated content flooding social media platforms, embracing the messiness and imperfection of being human will help creators stand out in the spreading sea of slapdash slop.

In 2026, creators will focus more on cultivating a loyal community through thoughtfully crafted content, rather than chasing virality.

Now that Hollywood has finally embraced the content creator as an A-list celebrity with legions of fans ready to click and watch and spend, don’t be surprised if you see more Hollywood actors jumping into the fray with their own podcasts, YouTube channels, or TikTok posts. With that in mind, expect to see big, Mr.Beast-style deals for macro creators for new TV series and branded partnerships around beauty, fashion, and sports (especially with the Olympics and World Cup both taking place this year).

Publishers will invest further into this world as well, as we’ve already seen them build their own creator networks as they watch traffic favor the individual over the legacy media brand.

Content creators are already seen as brands’ best bets when it comes to partnerships, but 2026 could see creators redefining the finances behind those partnerships and redrawing revenue lines.

This year will be all about thoughtful, measured moves, not growth for growth’s sake. Here’s what’s in and out for content creators in 2026.

In

Human, authentic, rawness

Out

AI-generated, unreal perfection

In

ROIs

Out

KPIs

In

More Mr.Beast-style, big-budget TV series

Out

Just Mr.Beast’s big-budget TV series

In

Celebrities on their own podcasts, YouTube channels, and more

Out

Celebrities on big screens and red carpets only

In

Hyper-specific, curated content

Out

A hodgepodge of varying videos

In

Superfans

Out

Casuals

In

Creators with a niche

Out

Creators who spray and pray

In

Bespoke, long-term partnerships

Out

One-off brand deals

In

Sports creators

Out

Sportscasters

In

Posting less

Out

Posting more

In

Named, accountable creators

Out

Faceless AI content farms

In

Paying creators on time

Out

Paying creators after months

In

Creator journalists

Out

Legacy media

In

Creator-owned brands

Out

Creator-backed brands

In

TikToks on TV

Out

X on phones

In

Episodic influencer marketing

Out

A single sponsored YouTube video

In

Crafting virality

Out

Chasing virality

In

User-generated ads

Out

Professional media ads

In

In-house creators

Out

Out-of-house creators

In

Transparent numbers for transparent deals

Out

Obfuscating numbers for predatory deals

In

The professional creator

Out

The unprofessional creator