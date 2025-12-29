Digiday’s comprehensive guide to what’s in and out for publishers in 2026

2025 — what a ride in media.

Even for battle-worn publishers already so well accustomed to rewriting their playbooks to adapt to whatever hot plate has been flung at them (the print-to-digital crash, endless Google algorithm swings, Facebook’s pivot away from news, the cookie collapse, to name a few), 2025 was pretty rough.

The stomach-dropping moments are easy to pinpoint: copyright hell thanks to AI engines’ unscrupulous scraping, and the erosion of referral traffic — largely caused by the emerging competitive AI search landscape.

Adaptability stopped being a nice-to-have for publishers years ago; it became a survival skill. The difference now is that the muscle they built just to stay alive may finally work in their favor in 2026.

Here’s a look at Digiday’s guide to what’s in and out for 2026:

In

AI-search economy

Out

Blue-link economy

In

Zero-click analytics

Out

Click-through analytics

In

Building audience cohorts from AI search behavior

Out

Referral traffic panic

In

Pay-per-use/AI royalties

Out

Lump-sum AI licensing deals

In

AI bot-blocking strategies

Out

Panicking over AI bot scraping

In

Worrying about Google’s agentic browser

Out

Worrying about Google AI Overviews

In

Black hat AI crawlers

Out

Black hat SEO

In

Google not paying publishers for AI training & grounding

Out

Google not paying publishers enough for ads

In

Citation tracking for AI answers

Out

Keyword rankings as visibility metric

In

Agentic-driven media trading

Out

Agents for campaign optimization

In

Publishers buying traffic

Out

Publishers selling traffic



In

Enterprise LLM licensing revenue

Out

Ad-only dependence



In

Curation revenue spikes

Out

Curation hatred

In

Bitterness over Google’s AI monopoly

Out

Bitterness over Google’s ad tech monopoly

In

Brand safety crisis over generative AI

Out

Brand safety crisis over news

In

Publishers with Substack newsletters and creator-like side brands

Out

Publishers relying on Facebook link-posting

In

Video ad revenue as beacon of hope (again)

Out

Open-web display ad revenue horror

In

Throwing cash at video podcasts

Out

Throwing cash at audio podcasts

In

Publisher-run creator networks and franchises

Out

Treating creators as bolt-ons to the main business

In

Single standard for AI payments

Out

Web of overlapping AI-standard frameworks

In

AI content marketplaces

Out

One-to-one licensing deals

In

AI orchestration

Out

Single-use agents

In

Personalized, chat-style homepages

Out

Feed-style homepages

In

Collective publisher AI lawsuits

Out

Individual publisher AI lawsuits

In

The Trade Desk and Amazon influencing publisher monetization strategies

Out

Meta and Google defining the terms unilaterally