Digiday+ Research: Publishers are a lot less pessimistic about subscriptions amid economic downturn

Nearly 90% of publisher professionals told Digiday+ Research in a recent survey that they believe we’re entering a recession. And while publishers are clearly pessimistic about how the economy will affect their revenues from ad sales (85% of respondents agree that the economy will hurt ad sales in 2023), there is significantly less pessimism about how subscriptions will fare.

Digiday surveyed 73 publisher pros this fall and found that two-thirds of publishers get revenue from subscriptions. Of those publishers, slightly more than a third (37%) said they agree somewhat or strongly that the economy will hurt subscription revenue in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, closer to half (44%) of respondents to Digiday’s survey said they agree somewhat or strongly that subscription revenue will suffer in 2023 due to the economy.