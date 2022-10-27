Digiday+ Research: Publishers go simple for holiday subscription discounts this year

The season for holiday shopping is upon us, which also means the season for holiday discounts is as well. And many publishers have plans to take advantage of this time of year to drive subscription growth.

On Tuesday, we covered how, for some publishers, subscription discounts aren’t tied to the holidays. But for those publishers who do take the opportunity of the holiday shopping season to offer more enticing deals on their subscriptions, how exactly do they plan on accomplishing that this year? Digiday+ Research surveyed about 80 publishers this month and in the fall of last year to find out.