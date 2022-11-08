Digiday+ Research check-in: Publishers are optimistically pessimistic about a recession

We’re in the midst of an economic downturn, and the scent of a recession is in the air. While publishers are pessimistic in that they agree a recession is going to happen, they are fairly optimistic that it won’t be a bad one.

Over the summer, Digiday+ Research asked publishers for their attitudes on a potential recession and found that about two-thirds agreed that a recession would occur in the next six to 12 months, while more than a third said their companies hadn’t done anything to prepare. This fall, Digiday checked in with publishers on the subject and found that there is even more consensus that a recession is on the horizon. So we asked the 76 publisher professionals to weigh in on what they think that recession will look like.