CreatorIQ and Sprinklr bet they can solve creator measurement’s fragmentation problem

As brands pour more budget into creator marketing, demand is growing for unified measurement across organic, paid, and creator content.

That gap has created an opening for platforms promising to unify those workflows. Influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ and AI-native customer experience management platform Sprinklr have partnered to build a connected operating model that combines creator intelligence, social media management, and paid amplification.

CreatorIQ’s chief partnerships officer Tim Sovay told Digiday early testers include a leading global streaming platform, a multinational e-commerce conglomerate, and a consumer software company, though he wouldn’t give names — or early results.

“We heard time and time again that brands didn’t have a 360 degree of everything happening on social, it’s a chair swivel between two different platforms they’re using side-by-side,” said Sovay.

Alessandro Bogliari, co-founder and CEO of the Influencer Marketing Factory, told Digiday that although they don’t use Sprinklr or CreatorIQ, this kind of integration could help lower a major hidden cost that accrues when scaling influencer marketing: time and data lost when jumping between platforms.

“Having creator campaign data flow directly into the same place where paid and organic already live means fewer blind spots, faster decisions, and a clearer view of what’s actually driving ROI,” Bogliari said.

The partnership process includes feeding CreatorIQ’s proprietary intelligence infrastructure (which the company says processes 123 million creator posts daily) directly into Sprinklr’s social media reporting platform, which already measures paid, owned, and earned on social — as well as social listening signals.

“Those signals tie the entire narrative together,” said Anish Chadda, vp of product management at Sprinklr. “You’re obviously focusing on specific KPIs at times, but we’re seeing more and more brands trying to understand if they drive better brand favorability, or are appearing in more conversations or increasing virality.”

Sovay told Digiday that one major driver of these partnerships is platforms increasingly opening up more first-party data to partners, like YouTube’s announcement last week that it was would evolve its partnerships API to better integrate with influencer marketing agencies (IMAs) and software companies, as part of the platform’s efforts to streamline creator partnerships.

“Opening up more first-party data allows us to pull in better audience demographics, better performance data, etcetera,” Sovay said. “The reality is this ecosystem has been happening for 10-plus years and they haven’t really had a way to capture the value of this economy. This is a maturity in ad products… brands are seeing a huge influx of paid media demand for creator-led ads, and they want to be able to unlock better insights.”

Sovay explained that with organic reach declining across platforms to an all-time low, brands are increasingly relying on creators to amplify their reach — while simultaneously, paid advertising is shifting more toward creators. He said CreatorIQ and Sprinklr’s mutual customers have heavily invested in creators, but the efficacy and ROI of that investment was difficult to measure.

“For years, creator [marketing] has struggled to win serious budget allocation, not because it didn’t work, but because it couldn’t be measured in the same language as paid media,” said Matt Barash, chief commercial officer at creative AI advertising platform Nova.

The creator question

The CreatorIQ and Sprinklr partnership could also help brands learn more about how the different tiers of creators are helping to sell products or increase awareness.

“Most brands are working across hundreds if not thousands of influencers right now, and they want to understand the individual efficacy of those,” said Sovay. “The average follower size of a creator affiliate is 30,000, they’re your nano creators, and they are really intent on selling products. That’s a very different profile of a creator than some of the mid or upper funnel ones brands also work with — we want to bring all that data together alongside analysis and social listening.”

Becca Bahrke, CEO of creator agency Illuminate Social, thinks there’s power in this partnership, but worries about a potential side-effect for talent. “Creator storytelling elements might get lost, as they don’t always translate neatly to a dashboard,” she explained. “Understanding how this could connect the dots is key.”

Lia Haberman, creator marketing consultant, echoed Bahrke’s concerns, saying data helps valid and scale decisions, but human judgement will still help choose the right creator for each brand. “The goal isn’t to replace ‘vibes,’ it’s to give it a stronger foundation,” she said.

For Barash, this value in this partnership lies not in what it does, but for what it signals about the creator economy at large.

“Platforms are starting to reorganize the stack around creators — pulling creator data out of the edges and into the core so it’s planned, measured, and funded alongside paid media, not bolted on after the fact. It reinforces that real incrementality comes from paid amplification beyond the platform, not the legacy approach of keeping creator content confined to its native feed,” he said.