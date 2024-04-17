‘Beginning to be the practical’: GE global CMO Linda Boff on the evolution of AI in marketing

With over 20 speaking sessions hinging on generative AI, the Possible conference in Miami this week addressed the challenges and opportunities associated with the technology head on. Veteran marketer Linda Boff, global CMO at GE, for one, recognized that the hype cycle is still swirling, but sees practical applications beginning to emerge.

“It’s less the promise and beginning to be the practical,” she said in a video interview with Digiday, adding, “I still don’t think it’s finite. We need many more use cases, many more examples, many more opportunities where we can show effort, result — effort result.”