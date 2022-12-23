After nearly three years, editor-in-chief Eric Barrow is out at Deadspin

Nearly three years after he was named editor-in-chief of G/O Media’s sports site Deadspin, Eric Barrow is no longer with the company.

A G/O Media spokesperson declined to comment on the details of Barrow’s exit, but confirmed Barrow will leave the company on Dec. 31. Barrow is on vacation for part of the time between now and then, per an internal Slack message sent by G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller to the Deadspin team and shared with Digiday. Deadspin staffers were informed of Barrow’s exit on Wednesday. The spokesperson said the company does not yet have a successor; Barrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.