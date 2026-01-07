Omnicom Media tackles frequency issues in TV via partnerships with Amazon and Roku

We’ve all had the negative experience of seeing the same ad repeat over and over again in either a linear or streaming show. Its effect can leave the viewer promising to never purchase that product or use that service after being bludgeoned with that messaging on repeat.

Omnicom Media, via an expansion of a partnership with Amazon it struck last year — but now ties in Roku data as well as input from now corporate sibling Acxiom — is out to try to alleviate that problem.

Digiday has learned that Omnicom is planning to announce that partnership today at CES.

In what it’s calling a first-to-market capability, the partnership brings together Amazon Ads’ authenticated graph with Roku’s linear and streaming TV signals, then matched up internally with Omnicom’s Omni intelligence platform viewership data, and for the first time, Acxiom audience data, which comes courtesy of Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic Group at the end of 2025. Citing the fine line between conversion and aversion when it comes to ad frequency, the blending lets advertisers accurately measure the reach and frequency of their campaigns across traditional TV and CTV environment using Roku OS and devices and match that data to downstream conversion events through the authenticated graph.

The result, said Omnicom Media execs, is a more complete view of campaigns for Omnicom clients to optimize campaign exposure as a means to driving transactions, reducing waste and protecting brand reputation (as in, fewer viewers pissed off at your brand for the excessive frequency).

“Responsible frequency management is critical to both performance and brand stewardship,” said Caitlin Coburn Winsor, media lead at PepsiCo Beverages US, an Omnicom client. “When we can see total exposures across linear and streaming and link that exposure to outcomes, we’re better equipped to calibrate investment, build and protect brand equity and drive incremental growth.”

Adding the Roku data also reduces the lag time of understanding the frequency impact from months to 1-2 days, said Megan Pagliuca, chief product officer at Omnicom Media North America. “The speed of the Roku data is a lot faster, so it will be better for the actual optimization within the Amazon DSP,” she said. “In typical reporting, you’ll see average frequency, but that’s like saying your head is in the oven and your feet are in the freezer, and that on average, you’re fine. … So the granular frequency curves are what you have to look at, and when looking at AMC, we have the granular data that allows us to eliminate waste and provide a much better consumer experience.”

Then there’s the first time IPG and Omnicom assets are working together, which as David Mataranglo, US CEO of Kinesso, described as a Hannah Montana moment, in that it brings together the best of both worlds. “You have a business that has been built on leveraging Acxiom as a true differentiator, and then this Omni piece that has these different integration points with partners, and I think the combination is going to be very strong,” said Mataranglo. “Seeing that in [near] real time in getting this data to hands on keyboards to build out optimization plans for clients, is building pretty quick muscle for us.”

There’s also the appeal of a closed-loop environment in which to operate, thanks to going deeper with Amazon’s Marketing Cloud and the services within it, argued Meredith Goldman, director of Amazon Ads. This enables “closed-loop measurement from impression to purchase. AMC’s privacy-safe environment allows advertisers to accurately measure the holistic reach and frequency of their campaigns across Roku’s linear and CTV environment and match insights to downstream conversion wherever it occurs, revealing optimal ad exposure for driving transactions,” she said.

Dru Sil, executive director of product strategy for the Omni platform, summed it up. “Before, we were getting cross-channel [insights], but we were getting it quarterly. We’re getting it with a 1-2 day lag, but getting it in silos. Now it’s basically the best of both.”