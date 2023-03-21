Infillion launches media buying product for executing up and down the funnel across platforms
Ad tech company Infillion today is launching a new media buying product aimed at measuring all campaign key performance indicators across platforms, Digiday has learned.
InfillionX is the company’s first full-funnel product that allows users to build and execute campaigns across the entire Infillion platform, from brand building and CTV to rich media display and performance metrics. The platform can also provide custom targeting, geolocation, store visit data and data around attention.
The new offering comes after the merger of media company TrueX, location technologies company Gimbal and OOH company InStadium one year ago. Infillion works with brands that include Pinterest, Kraft and Amazon.
Infillion’s founder Rob Emrich described the product as “a culmination” of the services they have acquired. “It’s really using a lot of the intention that I think the TrueX product is incredible at delivering, but then linking that to other KPIs with footfall traffic, which was mostly related to data,” he said.
It essentially enables media buyers and users to look up and down the funnel easily in one place. Media buyers typically have to gather data from multiple providers and multiple places for their buy list and sort through those metrics.
Carl Fremont, CEO of performance marketing agency Quigley-Simpson, said buyers can create a custom media plan using this tool, which “means that we don’t have to seek out a complicated array of different relationships to produce a top-notch campaign. We can accomplish it all in one place.”
A group of agency and advertising partners received early access to InfillionX to test the full-funnel solution, with Horizon Media participating in the pilot. The agency was able to test it with clients, including Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino Resort, which is trying to raise awareness of, and foot traffic to, its location.
Using interactive video ads and dynamic retargeting with geofencing, the platform determined when customers visited Wind Creek after engaging with the campaign. After delivering the KPIs in one place, they were able to see that awareness increased, said Kyung Kim, svp of digital activation at Horizon Media.
“It goes down to this idea of measuring foot traffic of those consumers who engage with their interactive placements,” Kim said. “The combination of their ability to target the engagement unit that provides the consumer an opportunity to learn a bit more about the brand, without leaving video experience, was how those interactions translated to foot traffic.”
As more data becomes available from various providers, attention has emerged as a focus for buyers. As Kim put it, last touch point has always been “the default” metric. But there are more ways to measure impact now, and “there’s an overall curiosity around how attention could start to be a metric that starts informed decisions,” Kim added.
“The opportunity with publishers and technologies, offering that as a capability, I think is very interesting, and does start to expand the kind of standard KPIs that digital advertisers typically operate against,” Kim said.
InfillionX also offers features from its TrueTargeting capability, creative studio and cross-device inventory. Its inventory covers more than 100 suppliers, from Roku to Hulu, while first-party data includes consumer opt-in sources that show viewing and location data.
-
How Netflix could up the ante for advertisers as it explores solutions to its ad tech conundrum
Buyers also explain how a data clean room would make it 'an enticing proposition.'
-
Unresolved issues take center stage at the spring Digiday Media Buying Summit
Fluctuating budgets, conflicting goals and volatile consumer behavior are all creating new challenges to old problems for buyers and brands.
-
Tombras invests millions in tech with Clinch and others to take on the holding companies
The indie agency is bulking up with a technology investment in the millions of dollars, with the goal to take on holding company agencies in pitching larger national brands.
-
SponsoredBrands are optimizing video production to drive user acquisition
Sponsored by QuickFrame by MNTN With brands increasingly investing in video ads on social media, marketers are enhancing their video production capabilities to unlock growth on Facebook and Instagram. Especially urgent in an uncertain economic climate, brands must minimize production costs while creating a high enough volume of social media videos to identify the creative […]
-
Media Buying Briefing: What you’ll learn at the Media Buying Summit this week
At Digiday's Media Buying Summit, we strive to tackle the major issues on the minds and desks of media agency executives and staffers, and we seek out experts in those fields to share their stories of success and challenge.
-
With developer APIs for ChatGPT and Whisper, OpenAI is opening the floodgates with a familiar playbook
OpenAI's latest offerings could accelerate how companies build new AI-powered tools for a range of uses.