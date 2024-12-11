Here are the numbers to know in Omnicom’s potential purchase of IPG

In what is likely to be one of the year’s biggest media stories, Omnicom Group has announced plans to acquire The Interpublic Group of Companies in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at approximately $13 billion.

This merger is set to create the world’s largest advertising conglomerate, combining renowned agencies such as BBDO, TBWA Worldwide, and McCann Worldgroup under one umbrella, after the two entities’ respective leadership teams decided that scale is the way forward on Madison Avenue.

According to official filings, the combined entity is projected to generate annual revenues exceeding $25 billion with an adjusted EBITA of $3.9 billion and free cash flow of $3.3 billion. Individually, Omnicom’s full-year revenue for 2023 was $14.69 billion, reflecting growth of 4.1%, while IPG’s was $10.89 billion, down from $10.93 billion in 2022.

Leadership at both entities boasts that the size of the post-merger Omnicom will help it surpass competitors like WPP and Publicis Groupe in terms of revenue, serving an extensive client Portfolio, including brands such as Amazon, AT&T, PepsiCo, Unilever, and Volkswagen.

Many believe the estimated leapfrogging of rivals Publicis Groupe and WPP, plus projected combined revenues, demonstrate that scale is at the core of its offering. Sources note how organic revenue growth has proven difficult to come by for the industry’s holding companies in recent years.

This expansive portfolio positions the new entity to offer comprehensive marketing solutions across various industries and markets.

Additionally, the merger aims to enhance competitiveness against tech giants like Alphabet and Meta platforms, which have significantly disrupted the advertising landscape. Both parties will doubtless hope that their investments in data-led media activation — such as IPG’s $2.3 billion purchase of Acxiom in 2018 — can be utilized in the newly combined entity’s bid to fend-off commercial threats from such players.

By combining resources, Omnicom and IPG plan to accelerate innovation, particularly in leveraging AI and data analytics, to deliver superior, data-driven outcomes for clients. Post-merger Omnicom’s chairman and CEO, John Wren, will continue in his role, while IPG’s CEO, Philippe Krakowsky, will become co-president and chief operating officer.

The new Omnicom will “have over 100,000 expert practitioners,” with the combined entity forecast to yield $750 million in annual cost synergies within two years through operational efficiencies and resource consolidation.

According to official statistics, as of 2023, Omnicom employed over 77,000 individuals worldwide, while IPG employed approximately 57,400 individuals with this headcount likely to be subject to the $750 million in savings. Those familiar with corporate integrations will naturally assume the eventual “over 100,000 expert practitioners” will be some way short of the reputed 134,400 headcount that both companies collectively boasted of in 2023.

Meanwhile, the official release detailing the takeover states that Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own. This means that Omnicom shareholders will own approximately 60.6% of the combined company, with IPG shareholders holding the remaining 39.4%.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. Given the combined entity’s significant market share, the merger will likely undergo thorough antitrust scrutiny to ensure fair competition within the industry, although some believe the current narrative around Big Tech’s antitrust travails may aid the passage of the latest proposal from IPG and Omnicom’s leadership.