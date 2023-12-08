After rocky tenure, UM replaces U.S. CEO with chief client officer Erin Quintana

IPG’s media agency UM named Erin Quintana, chief client officer and a 15-year veteran of the company, to be its new U.S. CEO. Quintana replaces Joe DiMiero, who was appointed U.S. CEO in January 2022 but has had a troubled tenure marked by client losses, a questionable management style and high-level executive departures.

DiMiero, who internal sources said hasn’t been seen for weeks in meetings he was expected to attend, has taken a leave of absence, according to a representative, who didn’t elaborate. His name wasn’t mentioned in the press release on Dec. 8 announcing Quintana’s promotion to CEO.

Under DiMiero, there have been at least three rounds of layoffs in 2023, according to internal sources who reached out to Digiday following a story on client losses and executive departures earlier this week. One of those sources attributed the loss of clients Nationwide and Zillow to DiMiero.

Other sources allege he ran a shadow leadership team out of Dallas, where he was based. “He’s been ineffective and has no presence,” said one internal source who also said earlier this week that DiMiero’s departure was imminent.

Two sources said DiMiero ultimately ran afoul of Eileen Kiernan, global CEO of Mediabrands, the umbrella under which UM sits alongside Mediahub, Initiative and Magna. Kiernan had hired DiMiero, according to sources with knowledge of his onboarding back in 2022. Kiernan was unavailable for comment.

Quintana, conversely, was complimented by some of these sources, on her strong client relationships. She will report to UM’s global CEO Andrea Suarez, who was appointed to that role following the sudden departure of Sasha Savic earlier this summer.

Previously, Quintana oversaw all account management, and is credited with leading the pitch that won UM the global General Mills business. She previously served as evp, global client lead, in charge of accounts including Johnson & Johnson and American Express.

“As the Head of J3 (now Onevue), UM’s bespoke unit dedicated to the J&J business, she brought all components of the client’s media buying business under one umbrella for the first time ever while delivering award-winning work and driving a culture of collaboration and support,” read the press release announcing Quintana’s appointment.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead UM U.S. after spending more than half of my career within this incredibly special community and experiencing so many different parts of the business,” Quintana said in that same statement. “We have strong momentum at our backs that I am excited to accelerate in 2024 through a focus on growth for our clients, our community and our industry.”