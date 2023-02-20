From the FTC to SCOTUS, the ad tech world has its hands full of privacy and policy issues
The political landscape that’s keeping its eyes on ad tech just opened them a bit wider.
Just days after the Federal Trade Commission’s only Republican commissioner announced plans to resign — and claimed her peers within the agency are abusing their power — the FTC announced a new Office of Technology to bolster the agency as it looks to further regulate Big Tech with new resources for everything from investigations and enforcement to research and stakeholder outreach.
There were also plenty of other newsy policy and privacy-related events last week. In Congress, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed the CEOs of five major tech companies to testify before the GOP-controlled committee’s investigations into free-speech issues. And the U.S. Dept. of Justice was reportedly considering an antitrust case against Apple less than a month after bringing its antitrust lawsuit against Google. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, members of the European Union are also attempting to regulate AI-related issues with a proposed AI Act that would govern how companies develop artificial intelligence and regulate how sensitive information and other data is used to train AI models.
This week will also be a big one with another key and controversial topic on the docket: Section 230. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments for two separate cases related to Google and Twitter that could have a major impact on the future of free speech on the internet. However, many see the cases as having a far bigger indirect implications.
“If you’re a publisher and you have a comment section and someone says something defamatory in the comment section, [Section 230] protects you from that,” said Lartease Tiffiths, evp for public policy at the Interactive Advertising Bureau. “If you are a small business and you have a site where people provide you reviews of things and someone says something there, it protects you.”
As data privacy becomes an increasingly important topic for regulators, it’s still something that Americans don’t seem to fully grasp yet.
New research by the University of Pennsylvania looks at some of the ways people do and don’t understand how their data is used by companies or what’s legal — and not legal — under current laws. For example, 82% of survey respondents didn’t know that current health laws don’t protect their health data from being sold to marketers. Meanwhile, 80% said they have little control over how marketers can learn about them, and 80% said they thought companies’ knowledge of their digital activities could harm them.
The study’s findings also illustrate how little people understand online pricing. In one instance, Penn found that 63% didn’t know that it’s legal for online stores to charge people different prices based on where shoppers are located. Meanwhile, 72% said they didn’t know travel sites aren’t required to include the lowest possible airline prices.
There are also still a lot of unanswered questions about what should be allowed regarding personal data and training AI models. Nadia Gonzalez, CMO for Scibids, said personally identifiable information shouldn’t be allowed, but walled gardens still exploit their massive troves of user data for their own models.
Even without federal privacy legislation, companies and trade organizations are moving forward with their own offerings to address the issues. Last week, Google released a beta version of a Privacy Sandbox for Android users. (The company’s ad tech stack is also part of the DOJ’s antitrust case.) One school of thought says industry standards will both protect the industry against walled gardens like Google’s, and also provide a framework for interoperability across the broader digital advertising marketplace.
“There’s been a lot of work towards [solutions],” said MediaMath Chief Privacy Officer Fiona Campbell-Webster. “But I think we’re going to see things start working rather than working towards it.”
-
Media Buying Briefing: UM’s chief privacy officer prepares for privacy suggestions to become restrictions
Arielle Garcia became the first-ever chief privacy officer at UM Worldwide, a reflection of the fact that media agencies have to be ready for the likelihood of increased privacy regulations
-
Agency holding company 2022 earnings healthier than expected as big brands continued to spend on marketing
Dentsu, Omnicom, IPG and Publicis dealt with 2022 better than many expected during a gloomy Q4, when it appeared likely that inflation, interest rates and supply-chain issues would slide the economy into a recession.
-
Media Buying Briefing: Influencer marketing costs keep rising with demand despite long-term challenges
As the popularity of influencers rises, the long-term challenges in compensation discussions and producing metrics are also arising.
-
SponsoredHow performance agencies are unlocking a new acquisition channel (and revenue) with TV
Andy Schonfeld, Chief Revenue Officer, Tatari Many digitally-native brands are now utilizing streaming and linear TV for the first time as they diversify their media mix beyond search and social. While this is a huge shift, this democratization of TV is largely happening at the brand level and less so at agencies. There is a […]
-
Why media agencies are prioritizing building privacy expertise this year as a host of new laws roll out
With privacy restrictions tightening, agencies are faced with having to step up their privacy practices this year.
-
Criteo flaunts its retail wares as sell-off speculation mounts
Criteo’s legacy as a performance-play could complement upper-funnel players.