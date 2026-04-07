TikTok’s Khartoon Weiss to exit the platform as its N. America lead of global business

TikTok’s North America lead for its global business solutions Khartoon Weiss is leaving the company on Friday, April 9, according to an internal memo that was shared with Digiday.

The memo, which was signed by Weiss and sent to clients and partners, said that she was leaving TikTok to “pursue a new opportunity.” She said TikTok still intended to “ensure continuity and maintain momentum on your priorities.”

While TikTok continues to look for a replacement to cover her North America remit, the country leads for the U.S. and Canada, remain as Joshua Bloom and Nik Djukic, respectively.

Weiss is the latest in a long line of senior execs to have left the business over the past couple of years, during which the company has fought a legal battle to remain in the U.S. — the result came to pass in January, when the U.S.-China deal was finally signed, promising TikTok in the U.S. to American ownership.

Read Weiss’ full memo below:

Hi,

I wanted to personally share that I will be leaving TikTok, with this Friday marking my last day, as I’ve decided to pursue a new opportunity.

Before I transition, I sincerely wanted to thank you for your partnership. It has been a privilege to work with you and your teams, and to support your business on TikTok.

As the company conducts a search for a business leader, I want to reassure you that you are in excellent hands. The TikTok team remains deeply committed to your success, and we have worked carefully to ensure continuity and maintain momentum on your priorities.

TikTok remains a powerful platform for businesses to connect with communities through discovery, creativity, and culture. I am confident the team will continue to serve your business with strength and care.

Thank you again for your trust and partnership for nearly six years. It has truly meant the world to me.

Warmly,

Khartoon

TikTok did not respond to Digiday’s request for comment.