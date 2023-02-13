WTF is the Justice Department’s ad tech antitrust case against Google?

Over the past decade-plus, Google has come to dominate the digital advertising industry. And in the eyes of the U.S. Department of Justice, the search giant has become too dominant.

On Jan. 24, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Google accusing the company of having monopolized the ad tech market. The department’s antitrust lawsuit accuses Google of capitalizing on its combination of ad tech tools — particularly its ad exchange and publisher ad server — to corner the programmatic ad market.