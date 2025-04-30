The Rundown: The potential browser buyers if Google’s forced to sell Chrome

The remedies phase of the Google search antitrust trial is forcing Google to contemplate the unthinkable: potentially parting ways with the world’s most popular browser, Chrome.

Unsurprisingly, a crowd of would-be buyers is already lining up. Their reasons for wanting Chrome, and how they might pay for it, are as varied as the bidders themselves. Regardless of who buys it — if anyone even does — the browser’s fate will reshape the next era of AI, advertising, and search. (During the Google search antitrust trial, the company is arguing against the Justice Department’s proposal of forced divesture and others remedies, and instead has proposed a separate slate of remedies.)

Here’s the rundown on some of the potential contenders and what witnesses have said about the potential impact of a sell-off.

OpenAI

When the remedies phase of the Google search antitrust trial began last week, OpenAI was among the early witnesses — alongside Perplexity, DuckDuckGo and Yahoo — to express potential interest in buying Chrome if a judge forces a sale.

Nick Turley, ChatGPT’s head of product, testified that OpenAI would consider buying Chrome if Google is forced to sell — which would require deeper integrations to improve AI-powered search and other AI agents tool beyond ChatGPT’s current Chrome extension.

Owning Chrome would give OpenAI not just a foothold in search, but a direct gateway to billions of users. Turley also testified about the importance of distribution through browsers and app stores, noting Android phone-makers have been less willing to work with Google rivals. OpenAI, which already has a deal with Apple, even approached Google last year about a search partnership, but was declined.

Evidence filed by the DOJ made similar points through internal OpenAI documents about the key role browser control plays in gathering more user data and unlocking distribution channels. OpenAI and Perplexity were both subpoenaed by Google and the DOJ during discovery to learn about their AI and advertising ambitions.

Perplexity

Perplexity’s chief business officer said the AI search company would consider buying Chrome — but only to prevent OpenAI from owning it. On the witness stand during the same remedies trial last week, CBO Dmitry Shevelenko said the company prefers Chrome stay with Google, but argued it would be better for Perplexity to control it than risk OpenAI undermining Chromium’s open-source foundation, which powers Perplexity’s upcoming Comet browser.

Shevelenko also suggested browser control could open new opportunities for smaller players, particularly in advertising and distribution. Internal Google documents reinforce that view, portraying Chrome not just as a browser, but as a critical engine for search queries, ad impressions, and monetization. Perplexity’s interest, he said, was less about dominating the browser market and more about keeping the infrastructure open — and preserving a viable path for competitors to grow.

Like Turley, Shevelenko detailed Perplexity’s distribution challenges under Google’s current ecosystem, saying restrictive Android deals have made it difficult to gain traction. Some Android phone makers, he added, likened Google’s revenue share terms to having a “gun to [their] head.”

Yahoo

Yahoo sees Chrome as a potential cornerstone in its broader comeback strategy.

With renewed brand recognition and deep pockets from its parent Apollo Global Management, Yahoo has already reportedly planned to re-enter the search market. Owning Chrome could instantly provide it with the scale and distribution it needs to compete. For Yahoo, Chrome wouldn’t just be a search play; it could also strengthen its well-publicized ambitions to expand into social and user engagement, giving it direct control over how users interact with content and services. Combined with Yahoo’s 30-year distribution deal with Taboola, Chrome could help fuel a more integrated media and advertising ecosystem.

While testifying during the remedies phase of the Google search antitrust trial last week, Yahoo Search GM Brian Provost emphasized around 60% of searches happen through browsers — and that owning a browser is critical to building a sustainable search business. Provost confirmed Yahoo has had talks with other companies acquiring a browser, but he didn’t specify.

DuckDuckGo

Another hypothetical buyer is DuckDuckGo. However, CEO Gabriel Weinberg said during his testimony at the remedies trial that the company couldn’t afford Chrome, especially at its estimated $50 billion valuation. Beyond cost, DuckDuckGo would likely struggle to maintain Chrome’s global infrastructure. Managing security updates, device compliance and global deployment also be challenging.

DuckDuckGo could appeal to regulators seeking a privacy-focused alternative to Google’s model. Its strong brand around user protections might win favor, but its smaller size, reliance on Microsoft’s Bing for parts of search, and limited distribution scale remain hurdles.

Weinberg testified that broader search syndication and better access to user-side data would be critical to real competition. DuckDuckGo has long argued that Google’s dominance and revenue-share deals with phone-makers help block rivals from gaining meaningful traction. While he said Google’s proposed remedies fall short, Weinberg suggested that divesting Chrome could open up new channels and help close the competitive gap.