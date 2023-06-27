Why Unity is using its new AI platforms to become more accessible to brands and agencies

Today, Unity Technologies announced two new AI game development platforms — Unity Sentis and Unity Muse — intended to make the company’s namesake game engine into a more accessible playground for both digital creators and their brand partners.

Unity is no stranger to the hype surrounding artificial intelligence and the metaverse. The company has already used AI to scale its advertising platform, and Unity CEO John Riccitiello repeatedly highlighted Unity’s use of AI during the company’s earnings call last month. On June 5, Unity’s stock price jumped by 17 percent after Apple announced a partnership with the company for its virtual reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.