Why Gillette is bullish on gaming in 2024

For many brands, gaming is still an experimental marketing channel — but Gillette is all-in on the sector going into the new year.

Gillette is in the midst of a push into the gaming community, in large part via a marketing campaign the shaving brand has dubbed “Hit Reset with Gillette.” The campaign includes collaborations with a network of gaming streamers and influencers, a sponsorship of Twitch’s Twitch Rivals content series and a partnership with November’s Esports Awards.