Why five prominent gaming influencers are teaming up to build the top Fortnite Creative experience

Five prominent gaming influencers are pooling their influence — and money — in an effort to build the first and largest creator-led experience inside Epic Games’ growing Fortnite Creative ecosystem.

At last month’s Game Developers Conference, Epic Games announced a raft of significant changes to its creator strategy in Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative, including Creator Economy 2.0, a promise to dole out 40 percent of revenue from “Fortnite’s” Creative and Battle Royale modes to in-game creators.