TikTok invests in growing team to build out search ads as spending grows

TikTok’s commerce play may be stalling but its search ambitions are only picking up speed.

Just over a week ago, senior product strategy lead at TikTok, Nathan Barbagallo posted on LinkedIn that the platform is seeking a sales leader to join the TikTok search ads team in New York.

The job spec for this role, which has a base salary between $146,700 to $256,500, states that the successful individual will “shape the go-to-market strategy and drive adoption of our search advertising solutions across our Enterprise business”. Additionally, there are currently 122 open vacancies to support TikTok search – whether on the sales, engineering or product teams, across its geographies.

It’s been nearly a year since TikTok began letting advertisers buy their way into search results. And while it’s still a nascent part of the ads business, the direction is unmistakable: TikTok wants search to be a core part of its ads business, not just an add-on.

At least three agency execs Digiday talked to confirmed TikTok reps are proactively talking to partners and clients about TikTok search, positioning it as a new option for search dollars at a time when the way people seek out information is going through massive upheaval.

“People are re-examining their search budgets across the board, because search habits are changing and that’s actually benefiting TikTok,” said Aaron Goldman, chief marketing officer at Mediaocean. Goldman noted that adoption by his clients had “at least doubled” from “a pretty small number”, though he didn’t share specific figures.

Tinuiti’s senior social innovation director Jack Johnston said that around 50% of their clients are now using TikTok search in some capacity – often as an extension of broader campaigns on the platform.

“When brands open up to the idea that social search helps traditional search, we’re starting to see more success,” he said. “I think that’s why we’re seeing additional adoption, because it’s a complementary relationship. If you cut your TikTok search budget, in this case, you’d actually see performance attributed to traditional search go down.”

It’s a similar story for Basis Technologies clients. Of those which are currently spending on TikTok, 20% have now adopted search.

“For clients currently on TikTok, they’re all interested in tapping into search. Especially clients who are really strong in paid search performance, they’re now seeing TikTok as a little bit of an extension to that,” said the agency’s vp of social media solutions Courtney Shaw.

Shaw added that her team tested TikTok search on a couple of accounts over the last few months and saw success – primarily when pairing traffic search campaigns alongside conversion search campaigns.

“In one account we saw 25 percent more clicks, 38 percent more efficient CPCs and 23 percent lower CPMs,” she said, though Shaw didn’t share specific figures.

But for others, results can still be a little hit or miss.

Jellyfish’s global evp of paid social, Shamsul Chowdhury said that for his clients, TikTok search produces a mixed bag of results.

“We’ve got certain clients saying they’re getting revenue from it, but it’s not like-for-like with Google,” he continued. “So for them, some of TikTok’s other placements work better,” he said. “But we also have other brands that are doing really well there.”

Still, with any increased adoption, those ad dollars have to move from somewhere.

According to Goldman, low single digit percentages of budget are coming from Google while the rest is coming from other placements within TikTok. And while Shaw and Johnston see budget shifting from other middle of funnel budgets.

“It’s coming from a social bucket of investment, because we view it as part of the TikTok investment,” said Johnston. “It’s just a different strategy, more mid-funnel within that.”

Bottom line: TikTok’s search results aren’t a proven place for advertising yet, but the groundwork is being laid.

During Q1 2025, not only was feedback Digiday received from advertisers far more hit or miss, wider economic issues and TikTok’s potential ban still factored into decisions over TikTok search adoption.

“Going into Q4 [2024] with the turbulence of trying to get holiday sales up into market, and the looming question of the TikTok ban, that influenced clients to be more conservative with wanting to launch a standalone campaign on TikTok for a new functionality [right now],” Shaw said back in February.

But the mixed results and slow adoption didn’t phase or deter the team. Instead, TikTok’s own Paul Mears (group vertical director of retail and e-commerce, UK) and Adolf Fernandez (global head of commerce product strategy and operations) emphasised the platform’s measured approach when it comes to going all in on search when they sat down with Digiday back in March.

“I try to ensure advertisers don’t get too carried away with it [TikTok search] yet, because it’s still an emerging and growing area,” said Mears.

Fernandez echoed that sentiment.

“These are very early days, and we are seeking a very cautious approach to the market,” he explained. “But the user behavior is there, and obviously now we have search in the U.S., as well in the U.K., and the traction has been phenomenal.”

TikTok did not respond to Digiday’s request for comment.