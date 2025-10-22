The Rundown: OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas browser aims to turn the internet into a conversation

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account .This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

As if ad execs didn’t already have enough to untangle when it comes to AI, OpenAI just threw another curveball: a browser called ChatGPT Atlas. Before panic sets in, take a breath. Digiday has the essentials on what it means for the industry and why it matters.

The rumors were true: OpenAI’s long-anticipated browser now has a name — and it’s here. ChatGPT Atlas was announced yesterday (Oct. 21) for macOS users, with versions for iOS, Windows and Android on the way.

So what is it exactly? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called it an “AI-powered web browser powered by ChatGPT”. Think of it as the internet turned conversational. ChatGPT Atlas puts the ChatGPT at the center of browsing — not as an extension but as the main interface. It understands the page someone’s on, keeps context across sessions and can even act on their behalf. Users can pull up ChatGPT anywhere online as a sidebar to summarize, compare or edit content in place. It remembers what they’ve read, helps them pick up where they left off and, in agent mode, can take actions like booking reservations or manage documents. And the more someone uses it, the better it understands their habits, preferences and intent.

What does that mean in practice? Visually it still looks familiar — tabs, bookmarks and a homepage — but everything now revolves around a central chat bar, users can type a question or command from any page, and ChatGPT replies in a sidebar or split view without breaking their flow. When they click a link the page opens beside the chat, so the conversation continues as they browse. A feature called “cursor chat” lets them edit text directly inside forms or emails. One demo showed an OpenAI exec selecting an email draft in gmail, typing “tidy” and watching ChatGPT instantly refine the message inline.

“We think AI represents a rare once a decade opportunity to rethink what a browser can be about,” said Altman during the browser’s announcement video. “Tabs were great but we haven’t seen a lot of browser innovation since then so we got very excited about the opportunity to rethink what this could be.”

What about safety and control? OpenAI interface designer; Justin Rushing said the browser was built with clear guardrails. The agent can only operate within the browser. It can’t access local files or execute code on someone’s computer. Moreover, it only interacts with tabs they’ve approved. Memory is optimal and transparent in so far as users can view, edit or delete what the browser remembers, or browse incognito to leave no trace. When ChatGPT takes action in agent mode, the user sees its cursor move and can interrupt or take over at any time. The idea is to make automation feel like collaboration.

“This is a new kind of browser for the next era of the web,” said Altman.

The broader vision goes beyond convenience: Altman described Atlas as the beginning of a new way to use the internet — one where a user’s AI companion doesn’t just answer questions but helps them navigate, organize and act on what it finds. Over time, OpenAI wants ChatGPT Atlas to blur the lines between search, productivity and personal assistance.

“Over time, we see ChatGPT evolving to become the operating system for your life: a fully connected hub that helps you manage your day and achieve your long-term goals, wrote the company’s CEO of applications Fidji Simo on Substack after the browser launched. “We’re early in this journey, but each step makes it easier for more people to tap into the potential of AI and create more opportunities for themselves and others.”

What does that mean for advertisers? Expect ads. Launching a browser is an expensive, long-term bet that only makes sense if OpenAI can monetize user attention directly. Browsers are not cheap to build or maintain: they require ongoing engineering investment, search partnerships and a dedicated distribution strategy to win and retain market share.

Is that bad for publishers? For publishers, ChatGPT Atlas could feel like deja vu with higher stakes. If ChatGPT becomes the front door to the internet, it risks cutting content creators further out of the loop. Answers, summaries and insights could all live inside the chat rather than sending users to the original source.

Publishers that already saw their audiences siphoned off by search and social might now be staring down something quieter, and potentially more existential: a browser that learns what readers want and delivers it without a single click. That could make visibility, referral traffic and ad impressions even harder to sustain.