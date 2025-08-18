The definitive Digiday guide to what’s in and out in the creator economy

From an area of the industry that wasn’t really taken seriously, to an area now seen as more mature and a core business function, the creator economy has already expanded bigger and far quicker than anyone thought it would. And this is only the beginning. After all, Goldman Sachs valued the creator economy at around $250 billion in 2024, and have forecast it to double to around $480 billion by 2027.

In other words, there’s a whole bunch of money to be made.

Here’s how the creator economy has shifted so far in the last 12 months.

In

Agencies of record

Out

Agencies for one-off campaigns

In

Creative agencies

Out

Creator agencies

In

Creators as strategic partners for marketing campaigns

Out

Creators as add-ons for marketing campaigns

In

Platform diversification

Out

Platform homogeneity

In

Performance metrics

Out

Reach metrics

In

Spending on creators’ engagement

Out

Spending on follower counts

In

Creators

Out

Influencers

In

Working with creators of all sizes, depending on end-goal

Out

Prioritizing macro creators and celebrities with large followings

In

Creators as media brands

Out

Creators as influencers

In

Creators prioritizing direct-to-fan monetization, diversifying income streams

Out

Creators’ over-reliance on platforms for monetization

In

Agencies and creators using AI tools to produce high quality content at scale

Out

Agencies and creators needing photo and video editing tech skills to produce high quality content

In

Creators negotiating payments

Out

Creators taking whatever they’re given as payment

In

Creators trying to make it on the big screen (Hollywood, streaming platforms, etc)

Out

Creators trying to make it on social media platforms

In

Creators building a community

Out

Creators building an audience

In

Serialized storytelling for better engagement

Out

Content churn focused on going viral

In

The professionalization of creators (hat tip eMarketer’s Jasmine Enberg)

Out

The legitimization of creators (hat tip eMarketer’s Jasmine Enberg)

In

Platforms’ ad revenue share deals

Out

Platforms’ creator funds

In

Paying creators with a salary/money

Out

Paying creators with freebies/gifting

In

Platforms building monetization tools to encourage the flywheel of creator content on their apps

Out

Platforms building monetization tools so creators feel appreciated by them

In

The creator economy correction

Out

The creator economy fragmentation

In

The creator economy bubble

Out

The creator economy boom

In

Brand suitability

Out

Brand safety

In

Accepting TikTok’s uncertainty in the U.S.

Out

Worrying about TikTok’s uncertainty in the U.S.