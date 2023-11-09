Roblox earnings: Why enticing brands is key to the future of the metaverse platform

Roblox’s advertising revenue is growing, though it remains relatively modest for now. Despite the company’s efforts to increase those revenues throughout the year, its leaders remained cautious when discussing advertising during Roblox’s Q3 2023 earnings call on Wednesday.

“While the actual ad revenue was pretty small, there is a vibrant economy around brands and the content that brands are publishing on the platform, and there is a virtual economy related to brands, and the virtual economy around brands is integrated into our virtual economy overall,” said Roblox CFO Mike Guthrie. “So, while the ad dollars themselves are small, they’re already contributing to the platform.”