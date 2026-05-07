Possible expands to Lisbon in 2027, keeping its focus on marketing, tech, culture and creativity

Digiday is at Possible giving you the latest industry news out of the event in Miami. More from the series →

In our last update on Possible 2026, held last week in Miami Beach, its founders and owners declared their intention to launch a European installment of the conference, to be held in Lisbon in October of 2027.

Both Christian Muche, co-founder and president of Possible, and Mark Shashoua, CEO of The Hyve Group, which owns Possible, offered little more detail, hinting instead that more news will be announced in the coming weeks. In a video interview (see below), Muche said the event in Lisbon will not be in a convention center.