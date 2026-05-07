Possible expands to Lisbon in 2027, keeping its focus on marketing, tech, culture and creativity
Digiday is at Possible giving you the latest industry news out of the event in Miami. More from the series →
In our last update on Possible 2026, held last week in Miami Beach, its founders and owners declared their intention to launch a European installment of the conference, to be held in Lisbon in October of 2027.
Both Christian Muche, co-founder and president of Possible, and Mark Shashoua, CEO of The Hyve Group, which owns Possible, offered little more detail, hinting instead that more news will be announced in the coming weeks. In a video interview (see below), Muche said the event in Lisbon will not be in a convention center.
As a media partner of Possible, Digiday also caught up with Carolina Cespedes of GoGo Squeez, Remy Stiles of agency Kepler and Oz Etzioni of Clinch.
Cespedes, svp and general manager of the brand, which is part of the Bel Group, explained she came to Possible to pick up insights from fellow attendees and speakers on how other companies are using generative AI in concrete ways that deliver results for marketers.
Stiles, the global CEO of Kepler, said the prevailing thinking within her agency is to move fast with AI — as Kepler works to show it’s become a full-funnel agency rather than just performance-oriented.
Ad-tech firm Clinch’s co-founder Etzioni likened the massive amount of creative and media assets marketers and agencies must handle and traffic today to a rope bridge whose supports are fraying. He explained Clinch is looking to solve those issues before the bridge collapses.
Regarding Possible itself, Muche and Shashoua shared their explanations of what was added to this year’s conference and what they both hope the 7,500 attendees got out of it.
Muche spoke to the fact that AI is now simply part of the infrastructure of the marketing and content worlds.
And Shashoua said Hyve Group helped Possible by working to maintain the right ratio of marketers to vendors — primarily executed through Hyve’s structured meetings setup.
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