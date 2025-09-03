Platform and agency execs recommended must-watch films, series heading into fall

As a Digiday+ member, you were able to access this article early through the Digiday+ Story Preview email. See other exclusives or manage your account .This article was provided as an exclusive preview for Digiday+ members, who were able to access it early. Check out the other features included with Digiday+ to help you stay ahead

With Labor Day behind us, and Thanksgiving still 12 weeks away, the industry is headed for its most important quarter of 2025: the holidays. With the final stretch including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas as the nights get darker and days get colder, there’s nothing better than taking a cozy moment in front of the TV (or iPad — or however you watch or stream your shows), as a way to relax.

So as we head into 2025’s busiest period, top execs across platforms and agencies across the industry have picked out some attention-grabbing films and series that saw them through summer. Whether it’s something action packed or light-hearted, there’s something for everyone.

So pop down the laptops, pause those Slack notifications and try one of these recommendations below:

Platform execs must-watch titles:

Dawn Yang, global head of entertainment partnerships at TikTok

Recommends: The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime

Reason: “The weekly release cadence paired with its sun-soaked storyline has transformed the show into more than just a viewing experience — it’s become a cultural moment. Fans have been gathering for bar watch parties, dissecting episodes online, and sharing leaks and team debates that stretch well beyond the show’s core demographic. It’s been incredible to see how this series has built a true community around summer TV. Every sports league and team is posting about the show with their athletes!”

Grace Kao, chief marketing officer at Snap

Recommends: K-Pop Demon Hunters on Netflix

Reason: “It’s such a vibrant blend of music, art, and storytelling, with stunning animation that mixes K-pop glam with cultural motifs. The characters feel both fun and deeply relatable, balancing themes of identity, empowerment and belonging. Not to mention, a great soundtrack to wrap up the summer!”

Soniya Monga, vice president of global agency sales at Pinterest

Recommends: Succession on Amazon Prime

Reason: “It is well written, sharp and bridges old and new media showcasing interesting dynamics.”

Monique Pintarelli, head of the Americas at X

Recommends: Lee Corso documentary: Not So Fast, My Friend on ESPN

Reason: “College GameDay is a favorite in my house and Lee’s story and life are truly inspiring. His authenticity and love of football and humanity is so beautiful and he’s absolutely hilarious! We need more of all of these things in this world!”

Stephen Riad, vp, global mid-market and SMB sales at Reddit

Recommends: Squid Game 3 on Netflix

Reason: “It’s one of those shows you can’t stop watching, and I was hooked after watching the first two seasons. I always head to the r/squidgame subreddit to dive into fan theories and get all the extra insights, because the fan community is so passionate. I’ve found that being part of the conversation with them really adds another layer of depth to my viewing experience.”



Davang Shah, vp of marketing at LinkedIn

Recommends: Quarterback on Netflix

Reason: “Season 2 features Jared Goff from the Detroit Lions (I’m based in Detroit!). The series gives an inside look at the grit, discipline, and preparation it takes to succeed. It also showcases how top athletes balance performance, leadership and their personal lives.”

Agency execs go-to titles:

Chrissie Hanson, CEO of OMD USA

Recommends: Star Trek on Paramount+

Reason: “I’ve been rewatching Star Trek with my daughter. Sharing it with her has been a way to pass along not just a show I love, but the values embedded in it: optimism, curiosity, and the belief that diverse perspectives make us stronger. It’s a reminder that even in imagined galaxies, the core of every story is about human connection and possibility.”

Tom Cunningham, our svp, global communications at IPG

Recommends: Overcompensating on Amazon Prime

Reason: “The cringey parts reminded me SO MUCH of my failed attempts at butching it up at college. Painful. More importantly, the Hailee character played by Holmes is perfect comic relief. She’s the real reason to watch.”

Keith Bendes, chief strategy officer at Linqia

Recommends: Severance on Apple TV or Amazon Prime

Reason: “I read a lot of business books, and am always reading industry articles so when it comes to my TV, I need either a comedy or thriller that takes my mind completely away. Severance makes you think and is full of twists and turns. It’s also just a brilliant case study in marketing, the way they promoted that show and activated in-person experiences was genius.”

Jeremy Hull, chief solutions officer for North America at Brainlabs

Recommends: Murderbot on Apple TV or Amazon Prime

Reason: “It’s a delightful and unexpectedly powerful series based on the books by Martha Wells. Murderbot is a mix of compelling drama and character-driven humor. It illustrates the way media shapes our outlook on the world and informs our interactions with each other. Plus, it has a few things to say about AI, a topic which becomes more fascinating by the day!”

Tucker Matheson, co-founder of Markacy

Recommends: The Gentleman on Netflix

Reason: “It’s a really excellent series. I love a good action-packed crime drama!”

Arthur Leopold, the CEO of Agentio

Recommends: Action Bronson’s F*ck, That’s Delicious: Europe on YouTube

Reason: “It’s a perfect mix of food, culture, and personality – raw and fun in a way that makes you want to hop on a plane and experience it yourself.”

Jamie Moran, vp of client services at Collective Measures

Recommends: Nobody Wants This on Netflix

Reason: “If you’re in the mood for something light, I highly recommend this series! It’s a funny and surprisingly heartfelt show about a podcaster and a modern rabbi who fall for each other despite coming from completely different worlds. I didn’t expect to get hooked, but I ended up binge-watching the whole season twice. Season 2 drops in October. Let’s go!”

Samantha Kress, chief client officer at Power Digital

Recommends: The Bear Season 4 on Disney+

Reason: “Every season of The Bear has a few episodes that are masterclasses in acting and storytelling. If you watched season 2 of The Bear, episode 6 “Fishes” was one of the best episodes of TV of all time in my opinion. Directing, acting, production all 10/10. True art!”