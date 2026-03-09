Meta’s measurement and attribution updates are welcomed, but not ground-breaking, ad execs say

Meta has made changes to its measurement and attribution. Ad buyers say: it’s about time.

Last week, Meta announced that it was redefining click-through attribution to enable more consistency with third-party reporting tools, and rebranding “engaged view” to “engage-through” and widening its scope, in a bid to provide visibility into the added value of uniquely social interactions.

Both changes will start rolling out gradually, globally, this month.

While these are welcomed changes, ad buyers say, they aren’t ground-breaking. Rather, they align Meta more closely with other third-party platforms.

Redefining click-through attribution is a “sensible clean up”, according to Brave Bison’s director of paid media Mark Byrne. He explained that one of the friction points has been how Meta attributes conversions compared with tools like Google Analytics. The problem: it’s often led to performance appearing stronger inside the platform than in third-party reporting.

“It should reduce reconciliation debates and make Meta’s reporting easier to defend in finance conversations. But it’s important to note, this only changes how results are labelled,” he added. “It doesn’t impact how ads are delivered or optimized, so isn’t a fundamental performance shift.”

Zeno Group’s svp paid media Shamsul Chowdhury confirmed that the “apples-to-oranges” comparison has always been a reason why advertisers have been reluctant to give more to Meta. They felt Meta’s numbers were over-reported and Google was the top performer.

“Using the same measuring stick as Google and outperforming them would be a huge win for Meta,” he said.

Similarly, widening the scope of its newly-named “engage-through” attribution, is helpful.

“It helps to clarify that conversions following meaningful engagement are counted, in addition to direct clicks, which would be useful for advertisers to see the full impact of creative and awareness campaigns,” said Nina Cecere, head of practice, paid social at Brainlabs.

Overall these updates don’t change campaign performance. They only adjust how Meta reports on them. And as Byrne put it, advertisers are always going to question a platform marking its own homework.

Even with clearer attribution, advertisers’ budget decisions hinge on tangible proof of incremental growth. That includes things like more performance insight into targeting segments and creative elements, usable planning and forecasting tools that show the impact of different budget levels and a reduction in minimum spend requirements for brand lift studies, said Collective Measures’ associate director of performance media, Danielle Schultz. Chowdhury pointed to Meta having a CTV offering that’s compelling enough to take investment from the likes of Roku, Amazon, and others in the space.

“It won’t suddenly reshape advertiser budget allocation, especially where Meta already commands significant investment,” he said. “For mature advertisers, incrementality testing and econometric modelling remain the real decision makers. This [‘engage-through’ attribution] update mostly makes performance conversations cleaner in-platform.”

Still, these changes alone are unlikely to lead to a major budget increase. For the most part, Meta already garners the lion’s share of ad spend from most advertisers thanks to its ability to deliver reliable return on ad spend. The issue has never been the platform’s ability to produce results, the challenge has been transparency: how the platform reports results.

“There will always be tension when platforms are effectively marking their own homework,” said Byrne. “The less reliant advertisers are on platform reported attribution, the more confidence they have in scaling investment.”

Responding to Digiday’s request for comment, Meta pointed to their CMO and vp of analytics, Alex Schultz’s LinkedIn post, and a company blog post which explains the changes in detail.